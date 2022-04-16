Chandrasinghe claims contract

By Tyler Lewis

Ashley Chandrasinghe is on the Victorian books.

On Thursday, Casey-South Melbourne announced Chandrasinghe has won a two-year rookie deal with Victoria.

It’s come as no surprise for the youngster, who accumulated 639 runs @ 40 for the Swans this summer, to go with scores of 56, 68, 112, 91 not out, 22 and 74 for the Vics in the Second XI.

The summer gone appears to be getting sweeter for the Swans.

After its best season as Casey-South Melbourne, the Swans have launched one of their to higher honours, and it is expected crafty leg-spinner Ruwantha Kellepotha will also feature in the Big Bash League in 2022/23.

Pick up this week’s Star News newspapers to read the full story – including comments – on Chandrasinghe’s rise to First-Class level.