Phillips win a popular Choice

By Kyle Galley

Born and bred Gippslander Michelle Phillips returned home on Easter Sunday to secure an emotional win in the $35,000 Warragul Pacing Bowl Cup (2627m).

Phillips, in front of many families and friends, steered Sebs Choice to a popular all-the-way win.

Sebs Choice, trained by John ‘Bulldog’ Nicholson, was rated a treat by Phillips and withstood a challenge in the home straight from runner up Imnopumpkin to secure victory in a race time less than two seconds outside the record set in last year’s cup.

Phillips was born in Warragul, and raised in Neerim, and has had a lifelong love of horses, having competed in pony club as a junior.

As a teenager she enrolled as a student at the Gippsland Harness Training Centre, and a natural affinity with horses saw her successfully take on race driving a handful of years ago.

Now currently based closer to the bigger racing opportunities in the Melton region, Michelle travels far and wide for race driving, and is one of many talented young drivers racing on a competitive circuit around the state.

She returns home to race when able, and Sunday’s win, her second for the afternoon following from Incognito’s win in a support event, was well and truly embraced by the enthusiastic crowd.

Emotions spilled over for Michelle upon returning to the presentation area post-race, and the tears flowed after a quick hug from her mum Faye.

“To get this Warragul Cup win, it’s just another notch in the belt, and it shows just how good ‘Sebby’ is…it means a lot,” Phillips said.

“It definitely is a highlight, and one I’ll remember forever because you go out and race in big races and anything can happen, but I was just lucky that today it was in ‘Sebby’s’ favour.”

Sebs Choice is more than just a racehorse to Phillips – she shares a special bond with the four-year-old gelding and the pair are best mates.

“I live at the stables, and when I have a bad day, I go and give ‘Sebby’ a cuddle and sit in his box for about two hours,” she said.

“It’s a bit of a sob story, but he’s one of a kind.”

Sebs Choice has only raced on 22 occasions, and has recorded 10 victories to sit alongside seven minor placings.

He’s raced by members of the Higgs family, who were trackside for the win.

Teenager Sebastian Higgs picked out Sebs Choice at the sales as a yearling, an astute purchase that has paid dividends, as the horse has now won over $115,000 for connections.

Michelle will now travel to Mildura for their feature Pacing Cup carnival, which begins on Tuesday night, and is a regular competitor at that venue’s race meetings.

Warragul Cup Day will also be remembered fondly by young local trainer-driver Nathan Rothwell, who landed his initial racetrack success in the last race on the card.

Playa Blanca led throughout over the sprint journey of 1790 metres to score a popular win.

Nathan and his twin brother Will prepare two horses from stables at Logan Park.

They moved to Victoria two years ago with their parents so the boys could complete the Gippsland Harness Training Centre course at Warragul.

Sunday’s co-feature, the $20,000 Eddie Evison Memorial Trotters Cup, went to Shelbourne trained horse Beau Garcon, for trainer Kate Hargreaves and driver Nathan Jack.