Hawks, Eagles take flight

By Tyler Lewis

Rowville has begun the Eastern Football League season in resounding fashion.

The Hawks kicked a century yet again in its thrashing win over Park Orchards, and much like their round 1 outing, Ben Wise’s men had a plethora of avenues to goal.

Rowville led the Saints at every change, after kicking 15-points clear at the end of the first stanza.

However, unlike the opening round, the Hawks were wasteful in front of goal.

While a third term onslaught was the highlight for the Rowville outfit, it could have been all the more impressive as the Hawks kicked 5.8.

Matt Davey kicked four, as did Mav Taylor, while Mark Seedsman, Josh Clarke and Matt Evans all kicked triples.

The Hawks reached the century with their last major of the third term, before going on to secure an impressive 19.21 (135) to 8.7 (55) win over Park Orchards.

Other local clubs Berwick and Noble Park will play off in a Premier Division stand-alone on Sunday 24 April, while Beaconsfield recorded its first EFL win, defeating Bayswater 14.4 (88) to 6.14 (50).