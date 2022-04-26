Cranbourne bounce back

By Lachlan Mitchell

Footy took a back seat this week as we remember the fallen soldiers in ANZAC round.

Cranbourne was looking to bounce back after a shock loss to Cheltenham on Good Friday.

The Eagles came up against St. Kilda City who was missing premiership Magpie Dane Swan.

Cranbourne was looking to get off to a great start after falling to hit the scoreboard in the first quarter against the Rosellas.

The Eagles put on seven goals to one in the first quarter to lead by 36 at the first break.

The Saints found a bit of their rhythm in the second quarter kicking four goals to impact the scoreboard.

Cranbourne continued to hold sway thanks to Marc Holt, who continued to make an impact booting two goals to half-time.

The Eagles really continued to push away in the second half extending the margin to 54 going into the final term.

The final quarter presented more of the same with Kirk Dickson kicking four goals in a 58-point win.

Dickson has made his impact felt on the scoreboard this season, kicking 14 goals in the first three rounds.

Cranbourne coach Steve O’Brien was happy to bounce back after last week’s disappointing loss.

“It was a good response” he explained.

“We were pretty disappointing last week, so to start the game the way we did was really pleasing.”

The Eagles jumped out to a six-goal quarter time lead, after failing to hit the scoreboard in the first quarter of their round two clash.

“We had a focus on a really good start, we wanted to get the energy up nice and early, “O’Brien said.

“The side responded well and it was really pleasing to see.”

One of the major causes for concern coming out of the round two loss was stoppages being a key facet of the game.

“Stoppages are still a work in progress,” O’Brien expressed.

“We did a lot of work on it over the week, and we will continue to work on that, but we felt we were a lot better this week.”

Dickson has really stood out this season, up forward, helping out key-man Holt.

“He’s a quality player and we know that, he is getting some good looks at it which helps us and him impact the scoreboard,” O’Brien said

Nicholas Darbyshire has also been in good form this season, providing the run in the midfield that helps the Eagles fly forward

“He’s in some great form and has a lot of confidence,” O’Brien described.

“He had a great pre-season and he is having a great season and it really showing with the footy he is playing. He has a great running ability, he’s an important player for us.”

The win see’s Cranbourne leap to the top of the ladder after the win.

“It’s good to hit the scoreboard, but we are under no illusions, they had a lot of quality players missing from their line-up,” O’Brien said.

“So, it won’t be anything like that next time we play them.”

St. Paul had an impressive win over East Malvern with Bulldogs’ Nicholas Stathopoulos sealing the deal with five goals.

Port Melbourne had a fight on its hands when it took on Mordialloc at home. A five-goal final quarter saw the Colts gallop to a 21-point win.

And Cheltenham made light work of the Demons at Jack Barker Oval.

SOUTHERN DIVISION ONE

RESULTS – ROUND 3

Springvale Districts 13.4.82 v Dingley 10.9.69, East Malvern 7.7.49 v St Pauls McKinnon 16.12.108, Port Melbourne Colts 15.13.103 v Mordialloc 12.10,82, St Kilda City 10.8.68 v Cranbourne 19.12.126, Cheltenham 25.14.164 v Bentleigh 9.6.60.

LADDER: Cranbourne 12, St Paul’s McKinnon, Mordialloc, Cheltenham, Dingley, St Kilda City 8, Port Melbourne Colts, Springvale Districts, Bentleigh 4, East Malvern 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 4

Mordialloc v Springvale Districts, St Paul’s McKinnon v Cheltenham, Cranbourne v East Malvern, Dingley v St Kilda City, Bentleigh v Port Melbourne Colts.