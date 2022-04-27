Saints crash while Eagles soar

By Lachlan Mitchell

Division 3

Narre South suffered another tough loss at the hands of Ashwood at Strathaird Reserve to kick off ANZAC round.

The Saints failed to make a move on their opposition, falling behind at every change to fall 29 points short.

Brandon Nolan kicking three for the Saints on a tough day for his side.

Endeavour Hill’s fought hard but couldn’t block Black Rock.

The Eagles took It up to the opposition leading by 11 at quarter-time.

Black Rock lifted the intensity in the second quarter kicking 6.6 to no score to lead by 31 at half-time.

The Eagles were worn by the second half as the margin increased, Black Rock continuing to push away.

Endeavour Hills losing by five goals.

Competition favourites Murrumbeena had a strong win over Clayton at home.

Clayton was competitive in the first quarter but fell away shortly after. The Clays could only manage four goals after quarter time.

Murrumbeena continued to pile on the pain finishing with seven individual goal kickers.

Lions forward Steve Tolongs continued his run of sublime form, kicking 11 goals to take his tally to 24 after three rounds.

Clayton’s Paul Tsoucalas tried his best to lift his side into the contest, finishing with five goals’. The Clay’s losing by 89 points.

South Yarra’s season has gone from bad to worse, dismantled by Carrum Patterson Lakes at Roy Dore Reserve.

Carrum restricting South Yarra to three behinds for the entire match. Carrum putting on 182 in what could only be described as a “percentage booster”.

Former Dromana star Rohan Bleeker and ex-Cora Lynn forward Anthony Giuliano sharing the limelight kicking eight goals each in the thumping 179-point win.

Division 4

Dandenong had a gutsy 58-point win over Cerberus away from home with the Redlegs leading at every break to prevail victorious.

The win sees Dandenong sit comfortably in the top four with two wins after three rounds.

Dandenong coach Mick Lawrence is understanding that his young side has plenty to offer.

“It was a very tough clash,” he said.

“The boys had to dig deep and work for the win, we like to control the ball and be a bit more composed, we got sucked into playing more crash and bash footy.

“We had the ability to bring it back on our terms and kick away.”

Redlegs’ forward Adam Boag was at his best kicking five goals to steal back momentum.

The haul is Boag’s second five goal haul in consecutive weeks.

“Boag is a bit of an X-factor for us,” Lawrence explained.

“He just wanted to enjoy footy again and he’s doing that with us and we are happy for him”

The youth at Dandenong is the key for Lawrence and his side this season.

“We have 33 new players and 25 are under 25-years old, including Boag and we are interested to find out what they are about,” he said.

In other round-three results Doveton Eagles had a strong win over Lyndale by 24 points, while Lyndhurst were pushed right to the limit by Hallam in an 11-point showcase event.

Hampton had a gallant 11-point win over Moorabbin, while South Mornington were no match for an infallible Dolphins side.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

RESULTS – ROUND 3

Black Rock 13.18.96 v Endeavour Hills 10.6.66, Murrumbeena 21.18.144 v Clayton 8.7.55, Carrum Patterson Lakes 27.20.182 v South Yarra 0.3.3, Narre South Saints 8.7.55 v Ashwood 12.12.84.

LADDER

Murrumbeena, Ashwood, Black Rock 12, Carrum Patterson Lakes 8, Narre South Saints 4, Endeavour Hills, Clayton, South Yarra 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 4

Ashwood v Murrumbeena, South Yarra v Black Rock, Clayton v Carrum Patterson Lakes, Endeavour Hills v Narre South Saints.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS – ROUND 3

South Mornington 12.5.77 v Frankston Dolphins 12.18.90, Cerberus 6.5.41 v Dandenong 14.15.99, Hampton 10.8.68 v Moorabbin 8.9.57, Doveton Eagles 11.12.78 v Lyndale 8.6.54, Lyndhurst 8.9.57 v Hallam 6.10.46.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins, Lyndhurst 12, Hallam, Dandenong, Moorabbin 8, South Mornington, Doveton Eagles, Hampton 4, Lyndale, Cerberus 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 4

Lyndale v Cerberus, Dandenong v South Mornington, Hallam v Moorabbin, Frankston Dolphins v Lyndhurst, Hampton v Doveton Eagles.