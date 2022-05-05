Rays fall to Falcons

By Lachlan Mitchell

The final round of NAB League was upon us before the National Carnival takes pride of place…where the best young talent from across Australia go head-to-head.

The Dandenong Stingrays had to travel across to Geelong to play the Falcons.

The Rays started in blistering form, hopping out to a 17-point half-time lead.

Justin Davies gave the Rays the upper-hand kicking five goals to help his side take the first-half advantage.

Taj Campbell-Farrell also played his part for the Rays racking up 36 disposals.

The Stingrays saw the margin cut to 12 at three-quarter time, with the Falcons running over the top to win by four points.

The Rays will play their next game under lights at Shepley Oval on Friday 27 May from 7:00pm,