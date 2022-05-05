Saints clip Eagles wings

By Lachlan Mitchell

A south-east battle was the headline event in Southern Division Three at Barry Simon Reserve.

Endeavour Hills and Narre South went head to head.

The Eagles were chasing their first win of the season, while the Saints were hoping to grab their second win of the year.

The opening quarter resembled more like a scrummage with a lowly contested eight to nine opening quarter in favour of the Saints.

Saints Steve Sigeti got his radar working kicking two goals to give his side the half-time advantage.

The Eagles mounted a gallant fightback to reel in the margin to trail by seven at the three-quarter time break.

The last quarter is where the Saints pulled away through Luke Hayes,who finished the day with three goals of his own.

The Saints kicked six goals in the final quarter to run out 40-point winners. Mandrez Manu and Brandon Nolan both chiming in to hand Endeavour Hills its fourth consecutive loss this season.

Black Rock handed South Yarra another 100-point plus loss as they extinguished the Lions by 128 points.

Rock’s Byron Wright kicked seven goals to inflict another body-blow to South-Yarra’s season.

Carrum Patterson found its groove getting over the line in a low-scoring affair at Meade Reserve. Carrum running over Clayton by 39 points.

Murrumbeena had a gutsy 10-point win over Ashwood. A seven-goal second quarter assured the Lions would remain undefeated this season.

DIVISION 4

The Dandenong Redlegs move to 2-2 this season after another gut-busting loss to South Mornington at Greaves Reserve.

A goalless first half-left Dandenong six goals down at the main break.

The Redlegs rallied in the second-half to kick their first, but it was all too late, with South Mornington running out 47 point winners.

Tigers forward Jordan Waite kicking six goals to hold Dandenong at bay.

The Doveton Eagles suffered a similar faith against Hampton.

The Eagles trailed at every break to lose by 34.

Doveton’s Coady McPhail tried his best with two goals to reel in the margin, but it was all to no avail.

Hammers Madden Griffin sinking Eagles fans hearts with three goals for the afternoon.

Hallam bounced back against Moorabbin, the Hawks kicking 13.16 (94) to the Kangaroos 5.2 (32) to charge home by 62 points.

Hallam’s Jack Sharlassian kicked five goals in a win that sees the Hawks soar into second place behind Frankston Dolphins.

The Dolphins handed Lyndhurst its first loss of the season.

The Lightning could only manage two goals to three-quarter time but found voice in the last term, kicking 6.7.

Lyndhurst’s Charlie Gardiner kicking three goals in the 39 point loss.

Lyndale also had a hard-fought win over cellar-dwellers Cerberus.

Cerberus led at every change, even holding a nine-point three-quarter time lead.

A final dash by the Dales saw them kicked four goals in the last to run out one-point victors.

Southern Division 3

Results – Round 4

Ashwood 8.13 61 v Murrumbeena 10.11 71, South Yarra 8.10 58 v Black Rock 29.12 186, Clayton 3.18 28 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 9.13 67, Endeavour Hills 4.8 32 v Narre South Saints 10.12 72

Ladder

Murrumbeena 16, Black Rock 16, Carrum Patterson Lakes 12, Ashwood 12, Narre South Saints 8, Endeavour Hills 0, Clayton 0 , South Yarra 0

Fixture Round 5

Endeavour Hills v South Yarra , Black Rock v Clayton , Carrum Patterson Lakes v Ashwood , Narre South Saints v Murrumbeena

Southern Division 4

Results- Round 4

Lyndale 8.8 56 v Cerberus 7.11 53, Dandenong 4.13 37 v South Mornington 12.12 84, Hallam 13.16 94 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 5.2 32, Frankston Dolphins 14.14 98 v Lyndhurst 8.11 59 , Hampton 12.12 84 v Doveton Eagles 7.8 50

Ladder

Frankston Dolphins 16, Hallam 12, Lyndhurst 12 , South Mornington 8, Dandenong 8 , Moorabbin Kangaroos 8, Hampton 8, Doveton Eagles 4 , Lyndale 4 , Cerberus 0

Fixture – Round 5

Lyndale v Hampton , South Mornington v Cerberus , Lyndhurst v Dandenong , Doveton Eagles v Hallam, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Frankston Dolphins