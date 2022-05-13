Data delight: Rowville, Noble Park by the numbers

By Tyler Lewis

The numbers never lie.

Premier Data collects the numbers, as the local stars rack up the footy in all conditions.

On the eve of a new round, here are the stat leaders for Noble Park and Rowville in their respective round 4 wins.

NOBLE PARK 12.12 (84) defeated Norwood 6.5 (41):

DISPOSALS:

Kyle Martin 37

Ryan Morrison 26

Chris Horton-Milne 26

CLEARANCES:

Kyle Martin 17

Chris Horton-Milne 8

Ben Marson 4

TACKLES:

Kyle Martin 6

Chris Horton-Milne 5

Luke Bull 5

GOALS:

Shayne Allan 5

Blake O’Leary 2

Josh Stern

ROWVILLE 9.7 (61) def Balwyn 6.13 (49):

DISPOSALS:

Anthony Brolic 22

Lachie McDonald 22

Josh Clarke 19

CLEARANCES:

Josh Clarke 8

Anthony Brolic 7

Nik Schoenmakers 7

TACKLES:

Anthony Brolic 5

Nik Schoenmakers 3

Matt Davey 3

GOALS:

Lachie Wynd 2

Matt Davey 2

Lachie McDonald 1