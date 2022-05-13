Data delight: Rowville, Noble Park by the numbers

By Tyler Lewis
The numbers never lie.
Premier Data collects the numbers, as the local stars rack up the footy in all conditions.
On the eve of a new round, here are the stat leaders for Noble Park and Rowville in their respective round 4 wins.
NOBLE PARK 12.12 (84) defeated Norwood 6.5 (41):
DISPOSALS:
Kyle Martin 37
Ryan Morrison 26
Chris Horton-Milne 26
CLEARANCES:
Kyle Martin 17
Chris Horton-Milne 8
Ben Marson 4
TACKLES:
Kyle Martin 6
Chris Horton-Milne 5
Luke Bull 5
GOALS:
Shayne Allan 5
Blake O’Leary 2
Josh Stern
ROWVILLE 9.7 (61) def Balwyn 6.13 (49):
DISPOSALS:
Anthony Brolic 22
Lachie McDonald 22
Josh Clarke 19
CLEARANCES:
Josh Clarke 8
Anthony Brolic 7
Nik Schoenmakers 7
TACKLES:
Anthony Brolic 5
Nik Schoenmakers 3
Matt Davey 3
GOALS:
Lachie Wynd 2
Matt Davey 2
Lachie McDonald 1