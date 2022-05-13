Unblemished five awaits Hawks

By Tyler Lewis

The challenges keep coming for Rowville.

After a 4-0 start where they’ve defeated gladiators of the competition Noble Park, Norwood and Balwyn, the Hawks are now faced with yet another powerhouse in South Croydon.

The Dogs are coming off a heavy defeat at the hands of Doncaster East and are expected to bounce back.

And while the Hawks have answered every call this season, Rowville coach Ben Wise knows premierships aren’t won in May.

“There is no break in Premier,” he said.

“You look at the start of the season and we’ve had Noble Park, Norwood, North Ringwood, Norwood and Balwyn, now we have South Croydon, Donny East (Doncaster East), I think Berwick, Blackburn and Vermont still to come.

“You get no rest whatsoever and we know as well as anyone does, it doesn’t matter who you play on whatever day because Premier is so tight and there is so many good footballers out there, you have to be on your game every week.

“I suppose this is where we have to get better as a club; we just have to keep rising to the challenge.

“It’s all about consistent performance and it is a massive two weeks coming up… getting South Croydon on the rebound is a scary challenge for some, but we’re just going to accept the challenge.”

Wet weather is expected to be a mighty factor tomorrow, as the Hawks welcome the Dogs to Seebeck Oval.