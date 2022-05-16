Dandenong bounce over Roos

By Lachlan Mitchell

Redemption was at front of mind for Dandenong when it faced the Moorabbin Kangaroos on home soil.

Dandenong suffered a gruelling 72-point loss to Lyndhurst last round and were looking to re-write the script coming into the clash.

A fired-up Redlegs were out for blood in the first quarter leaping out to a quarter time lead.

Philip Muscat and Louis Nichols made their impact felt on the scoreboard to give their side an eight-point quarter time lead.

The game continued to sway Dandenong’s way, with a five goal to four behind second quarter giving the home-side a 35-point lead going into the main break.

The second-half was where the Kangaroos fired up through Aaron Robins and Zdenek Hostalek who combined to hit the scoreboard.

The Redlegs had to rally to keep the Kangaroos at bay to maintain the advantage going into the final break.

Lawrence Webb continued to impact the scoreboard and steady the Dandenong ship to give his side a very handy 49-point three-quarter time advantage.

In the last-quarter Dandenong began to spread it’s wings kicking six majors to run out 75-point victors.

Philip Muscat finishing the day with five majors while Louis Nichols and Bailey Friend booted three goals each.

The Redlegs would be happy with the share of goals with nine players firing home majors in the 19.8 122 to 6.11 47 win.

The win see’s Dandenong move into fifth place with an even 3-3 start to season 2022.

Frankston had a thumping win over the Doveton Eagles at Overport Park.

The Dolphins piled on 37-goals to four in the 227-point win.

Richard Mathers had the ball on a string with 12 goals in the comprehensive victory.

Hallam also had a day to remember cruising over Hampton by 109-point at home.

The Hawks kept Hampton goal-less in the first half putting on 17-goals to three-quarter time.

Hallam’s Jack Sharlassian kicked eight goals in his sides win, keeping his side second on the ladder.

Lyndhurst had its tail up when it inflicted another loss to the struggling Cerberus.

Jarryd McGrath continued his good form booting seven goals in his side’s 141-point win.

The Lightnings defence was at its best keeping the winless Cerberus to one-goal to half-time.

Lyndhurst kicked into second gear kicking 10.10 in the last quarter to hammer home the advantage.

South Mornington played out a thriller with Lyndale getting over the line by 10 points. An inaccurate Tigers outfit held off a fast-finishing Lyndale outfit to hold on.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS- ROUND 6

South Mornington 12.23 95 v Lyndale 12.12 84,Dandenong 19.8 122 v Moorabin Kangaroos 6.11 47, Hallam 20.12 132 v Hampton 3.5 23,Lyndhurst 25.23 173 v Cerberus 5.2 32, Frankston Dolphins 37.32 254 v Doveton Eagles 4.3 27

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 24, Hallam 20, Lyndhurst 16, South Mornington 16, Dandenong 12, Lyndale 8, Moorabbin Kangaroos 8, Hampton 8, Doveton Eagles, Cerberus 0

FIXTURE – ROUND 7

Lyndale v Hallam, Lyndhurst v South Mornington, Hampton v Frankston Dolphins, Doveton Eagles v Dandenong, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Cerberus.