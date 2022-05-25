Adam Treloar is still one of Frankie Martinez’s favourite players to come through the Dandenong Stingrays.

Treloar was selected by the GWS Giants in the under-age selection back in 2011, and on Saturday, he played his 200th AFL game when he ran out for the Western Bulldogs.

He is one of legendary Dandenong Stingrays’ volunteer Frankie Martinez’s favourites as he never examined what he was being asked to do and always showed up on time with a smile on his face.

“When he first came to us, he never complained about anything,” Martinez said.

“He never complained, he was honest, he always turned up ahead of time and did everything you asked him to do.

“I think he would be right up there with (Tom) Scully, Lachie Whitfield and Matty Buntine (as his favourites) – he never queried anything.

“At the footy club when I trained them on the off-season and had to do hill work, he never asked why, he would just do it.”

As for whether Martinez ever thought his favourite Ray would ever chalk up 200 games, his answer was ‘honest’.

“I never thought of that no, honest, never came into my mind.”

Frankie Martinez is a legend and an icon of the Dandenong Stingrays and has recently been recognised for his work at Shepley Oval with a legacy award named in his honour.

The award is now presented to players in both the boys and girls programs.

Treloar has been a regular contributor to the south east community, often coaching future starts of the region at his grass-roots club Noble Park.