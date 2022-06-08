Hallam take a united stand

By Lachlan Mitchell

DIVISION 3

Narre South Saints had to face the weather and a formidable Black Rock side as they looked to continue their march towards finals.

Black Rock controlled proceedings sliding out to a 24-point advantage at the main break.

The gap continued to grow as Black Rock prevailed by 37 points.

Saint Steven Sigeti finished with three goals while Black Rock’s Byron Wright kicked a game-high eight goals to help his side to all four points.

Endeavour Hills had to be strong and bold to hold off Carrum Patterson Lakes at Roy Dore Reserve.

The Eagles swooped over Carrum for a five-point win.

Endeavour’s Travis Hall kicked four goals in the epic win.

Ashwood had its way with Clayton in the wet.

To the Clays credit they managed to keep touch with the Magpies in the first term but a six-goal second term put the result to bed.

Ashwood continued to inflict more pain on Clayton with Michael Decorrado and Maximus Sykes combining to kick five goals in the emphatic 47-point win.

Murrumbeena had a 55-point win over South Yarra away from home.

The win leaves South Yarra compelled to the bottom of the the ladder.

DIVISION 4

Hallam had a change of name for a very special indigenous round clash against Dandenong.

The Hawks became Klu-Roong which is the indigenous word for Hawk in the Woi Wurrung language.

Alex Kerr is a local Wurundjeri man from Hallam who sparked the idea after he saw the AFL club Melbourne Demons change their name to Naarm for the AFL’s version of Indigenous Round.

“We saw Melbourne do it and we thought why not be the first local club to do it and we just did it,” he explained.

The name change means more than just a literal change. It’s a more meaningful change for Alex and his community.

“It means everything to me just having that name on that club and just creating Indigenous Round is good, but we need to start having conversations about our history and what’s taken place,” Kerr explained.

“We can create safe places and fun environments to have conversations about what’s taken place to ensure that we can talk about reconciliation.”

Alex has received strong positive feedback after the name change.

“It’s been very positive and it’s been great to see the reception that we have received from the community and from the club,” he said.

Hallam had a 65-point win over Dandenong on the special day.

Lyndhurst had a cruisy win over Moorabbin by 180 points.

Lightning’s Jarryd McGrath kicked nine goals in stellar performance.

Doveton couldn’t keep up with a furious South Mornington side.

The Tigers ran in 18 goals to secure a 100-point win.

Hampton had to find an extra gear to overcome Cerberus at Peterson Street Reserve.

The Hammers Madden Griffin and Reece Walker kicked two goals each in the 18-point win.

Frankston had another thumping win in 2022, this time over Lyndale by 69 points. The Dolphins kicked nine goals in the first quarter to strengthen their grip at the top of the ladder.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

RESULTS – ROUND 9

Ashwood 17.11.113 v Clayton 10.6.66, South Yarra 58 v Murrumbeena 113, Carrum Patterson Lakes 10.8 68 v Endeavour Hills 11.7.73, Narre South Saints 7.16.58 v Black Rock 15.5.95.

LADDER

Black Rock 32, Murrumbeena 28, Ashwood 20, Carrum Patterson Lakes 20, Narre South Saints 16, Endeavour Hills 16, Clayton 8, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE- ROUND 10

SATURDAY, 18 JUNE

Endeavour Hills v Black Rock , Ashwood v Narre South Saints, South Yarra v Carrum Patterson Lakes , Clayton v Murrumbeena.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS – ROUND 9

Lyndale 7.8.50 v Frankston Dolphins 18.11.119, Hampton 10.13.73 v Cerberus 7.13.55, Doveton Eagles 2.8.20 v South Mornington 18.12.120, Moorabbin Kangaroos 7.8.50 v Lyndhurst 36.14.230, Hallam 11.20.86 v Dandenong 3.3.21.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 36, Lyndhurst 32, Hallam 28, South Mornington 24, Dandenong 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 12, Hampton 12, Lyndale 8, Cerberus 4, Doveton Eagles 4.

FIXTURE- ROUND 10 SATURDAY, 18 JUNE

Lyndale v Moorabbin Kangaroos, Hallam v Cerberus, Lyndhurst v Doveton Eagles, Frankston Dolphins v Dandenong, Hampton v South Mornington.