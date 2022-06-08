Laneway neglected, say businesses

By Jonty Ralphsmith

An unnamed, dark laneway behind Ian St, Noble Park is viewed by shop owners as dangerous, messy and a sanctum for drug and alcoholism.

There are about six shops on each side of Ian Street with the RSL nearby and there is reasonable foot traffic but it is removed from the main strip of Noble Park.

Speaking on behalf of businesses in the area, Chellappah ‘Ambi’ Ambikaipalan from ‘Ambi and Associates’ said police have been called out several times to the laneway and action needs to be taken.

“Things are happening daily for the last four or five years,” Ambi said.

“We’ve been pestering the council because youngsters use it for fighting and other activities and it gets flooded like anything.”

Ambi said he has brought the issue to council’s attention for up to five years. He has also raised it at Neighbourhood Watch meetings.

Although the council have sent workers out to maintain the area, much of the cleaning has been shouldered by businesses because the laneway feeds the back of their store.

The uneven surface of the laneway means it easily flooded and can be a tripping hazard.

Graffiti smears the fences and there is litter including broken glass strewn on the ground which attracts further rubbish dumping.

“Cars are getting damaged, lots of things are happening and we are sick and tired of this so we have written to the council and we anticipate something will be done without further delay because this is causing unnecessary heartache for a lot of businesses,” Ambi said.

The skyrail has provided some lighting for the laneway but more is still needed.

The shop owners are asking for at least two street lights to be installed in the laneway to make it more community-friendly as well as better pavement.

“If the council takes some interest, this is a good alternative to reduce traffic on Ian Street. All they have to do is do a clean surfacing,” Ambi said.

As well as business owners, is used both by Yooralla – an organisation providing accommodation for people with a disability – and commuters from Noble Park train station wanting to go towards Heatherton Road.

Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Eden Foster raised the issue at a council meeting on Monday 23 May.

“This particular laneway is not lit at all and some unsavoury happenings occur in that laneway,” she said.

“It is right next to the Yooralla Disability Services. As part of the streetscape that you refer to are we able to look at addressing the concerns that are present in that laneway and making it more pleasing to the eye as well?”

Greater Dandenong acting chief executive Paul Kearsley said those street works are imminent.

Chair of the Noble Park Revitalisation Board Lee Tarlamis has recently been made aware of the issue.