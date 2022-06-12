Built for speed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

It’s not uncommon to see packs of speed-skaters blur through the car park areas of Greaves Reserve, Dandenong.

According to Skate Australia Victoria Speed (SAVS) chair Joanna Birdseye, the reserve’s tarmac is one of the premium race venues in the region and has hosted national championships.

Juniors, adults and Masters from Pakenham, Scoresby, Carrum Downs and Eltham clubs race at the reserve up to 10 times a year.

“We’ve been skating at Greaves Reserve for the past 35 years,” Ms Birdseye said.

“In that car park, you can make it into different distance tracks and you’re not confined by any solid structures.”

Ms Birdseye has been lobbying for a purpose-built track for speed skaters as part of City of Greater Dandenong’s draft master plan for Greaves Reserve.

Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman said the council received a “high number” of responses from SAVS.

“The draft master plan did not initially accommodate their specific in line skating needs.

“Council continues to work with SAVS to ensure their needs, and other issues raised by the community, are resolved in the revised draft master plan for future implementation.”

The revised master plan was expected to go out to public consultation in July-August, Mr Bosman said.