Bulls, Hawks surge ahead

Rowville has bounced back from its out of character loss before the bye, with a win over Berwick on the road.

The Hawks were clinical out of the middle in the opening term, bursting out to a three goal to one quarter time lead.

The Wickers fought hard in the second term, trimming the lead to just 12 points at the main break.

But with the absence of star forward Harry Money, the Hawks were never going to have trouble conceding a score.

While it was a heavily contested outing for Rowville, the Hawks ultimately overcame the brave Wickers in a canter, 10.12 (72) to 6.6 (42).

Jake Arundell was the difference, with four majors, while Mav Taylor and Anthony Brolic respectively booted two.

The win keeps Rowville a win clear of second.

Noble Park, meanwhile, has solidified that aforementioned second position on the ladder with a brilliant win over South Croydon.

The Bulls were faced with a second successive fight for second position and – led by skipper Kyle Martin – stood up to the challenge.

While known for being a defensively stingy side, the Bulls were incredible offensively, booting seven goals in the first, five in the second, five in the third and two in the last to finish with 19 majors for the match.

Kyle Martin kicked four and was named best afield in the 19.15 (129) to 10.16 (76) victory.

Rowville host Vermont next week, while Noble Park will welcome North Ringwood.