Stingrays on top in Tassie

By Lachlan Mitchell

Dandenong Stingrays were ready to make the road trip south to Tasmania to face the Devils.

A Saturday afternoon clash was on the cards with both sides coming fresh off a Queen’s Birthday weekend bye.

The Stingrays led from start to finish with Jesse Davidson-Lopo continuing his strong form in front of goals, kicking truly to give his side a handy 15-point quarter-time margin.

Dandenong continued to be strong in all-parts of the ground and restricted their oppositions scoring prowess.

Taj-Campbell-Farrell continued to show his dominance through the midfield with another 28 disposals.

The Stingrays got over the line by a stirring 80 points with Davidson-Lopo finishing with five goals in the win.

Stingrays coach Nick Cox was impressed by his side’s resilience to travel but still have an emphatic win.

“It was quite a long day with boys getting up at 5am and not getting back into Melbourne until 9pm,” he explained.

“The experience of the travel and getting there and then putting in a good performance was the best part about it.

“It was pleasing to see the boys get up because I wasn’t sure what we were going to produce.

“But we got off to a good start and we had some really good moments on Saturday and players got to play in a variety of different positions.

“Our one on ones were pretty good and the way we moved the ball. We probably over-possessed the ball, but were able to release players into space.

Campbell-Farrell has produced 25 plus disposals over the past five games, giving the Stingrays first use of the ball.

“He needs to continue doing what he is doing and continue to find the footy,” Cox said.

“He has been knocking on the door of Vic Country and their might be an opportunity towards the back end of the season.”

The Gippsland Power had a bye this week.

This week the Stingrays face the Oakleigh Chargers while the Power face the Sandringham Dragons.