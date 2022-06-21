Doveton fight off tough Redbacks

By Lachlan Mitchell

A south-east heavyweight title clash was on the cards between Hampton Park and Doveton on Saturday.

The Redbacks were coming off an extended break with their season bye backing on to the Queen’s Birthday bye for good measure.

An even first term saw the goals fly in from both ends with a high scoring opening term.

Doveton lead by eight points at the first change.

The game evened up in the second term with Hampton Park levelling the score at half-time through Nathan Carver and Trent Thomas, who bridged the gap with some classy play.

A four-goal third term for the Doves helped stretch the margin out to 19 at three-quarter time. Hampton Park kicked three goals in the final term to Doveton’s four to sees the Doves eventually run out winners by 28 points.

The win keeps Doveton undefeated at the top of the ladder while Hampton Park remains one win outside the top five in seventh place.

Doveton coach Michael Cardamone was happy to see his side come together after an aggressive opening half.

“It was a really good game and Hampton Park came out really strong, it was a really physical game and we had to play our best footy to get over the line,” Cardamone said.

“We got a three-goal lead in the third quarter and that was enough to see us maintain that through the back end of the game.

“Sides are going to hunt us and that means we have to be on our toes from the first bounce.

“It’s a good thing for the boys to know every week is going to be a battle.”

Highett had things its own way as it disposed of Heatherton away from home.

A first quarter onslaught saw the Bulldogs kick eight goals to the home side’s one to continue to pile on the pressure.

As the game continued, the stranglehold from Highett got stronger as they secured the win by 143-points.

Highett’s Thomas Mackie kicked six goals in the percentage-boosting win that sees the Bulldogs move up to fifth place on the ladder.

Caulfield had to find a little something extra to cull the Kookaburras.

The Bears had an early jump on their opposition leading by two goals at half-time.

Keysborough’s Thomas Shaw gave his side a boost in the third quarter as they hammered home four goals to close the gap to four points.

The Bears had to rally in the fourth quarter to ward of a Kookaburra swoop as they held on by 11 points.

Caulfield’s Chris Smith kicked six goals to regain his sides’ composure and mount their attack on a top-two finish.

East Brighton had to contend with a fierce Skye side at Hurlingham Reserve.

The Vampires were good enough to lead at every change and secure the four points with a 33-point win.

Jack Rennex kicked five goals in his side’s third win of the year.

SOUTHERN DIVISION TWO

RESULTS – ROUND 10

Hampton Park 10.4.64 v Doveton Doves 14.8.92, Heatherton 4.4.28 v Highett 26.15.171, Keysborough 7.7.49 v Caulfield Bears 8.12.60, East Brighton 13.8.86 v Skye 8.5.53, Chelsea Heights – Bye.

LADDER

Doveton Doves 32, Chelsea Heights 28, Keysborough 24, Caulfield Bears 20, Highett 16, East Brighton 14, Hampton Park 14, Skye 4, Heatherton 0.

FIXTURE- ROUND 11

Chelsea Heights v Hampton Park, Caulfield Bears v Heatherton, Doveton Doves v Keysborough, Highett v East Brighton. Skye – Bye.