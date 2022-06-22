Eagles shock the Rock

By Lachlan Mitchell

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Endeavour Hills has kept its finals aspirations alive with a surprise win over Black Rock at Barry Simon Reserve.

The Eagles soared out to a nine-point quarter-time lead but were quickly reeled in by Black Rock in the second term.

A six-goal third quarter was enough to keep the Eagles on top as they spread their wings in the final quarter to glide to a 24-point win.

Eagle Alexander Canna kicked five goals in the win to sit alongside eight individual goal-kickers in the biggest win for Endeavour Hills this season.

Narre South and Ashwood were set to battle it out at Essex Heights Reserve on Saturday but, after just 22 minutes of play, ruckman Jett Klooster went down in the contest and the game was called off. Klooster was unable to be moved so an ambulance was called.

After waiting over an hour for emergency services to arrive the game was abandoned with both teams sharing the points.

South Yarra has struggled this season and another loss by over 100 points adds salt to an already glaring wound.

Carrum Patterson Lakes tore apart South Yarra by 115 points at Leigh Park, running in a remarkable 22 goals to terrorise the Lions defence.

Murrumbeena had to out muscle Clayton at Meade Reserve.

Murrumbeena’s reliable forward Steve Tolongs kicked four goals in his side’s win.

The win for Murrumbeena – and the loss for Black Rock – see first and second re-shuffle with Murrumbeena taking top spot on percentage with both sides equal on 32 points.

DIVISION 4

Frankston continues to go from strength to strength with the Dolphins accommodating for Dandenong by 139-points on Saturday.

The Dolphins ran in a gallant 27 goals with Liam O’Donnell, Lachlan Fielding and Richard Mathers kicking five each.

The win sees Frankston bolstered to the top of the ladder with 10 wins.

Clipping at the heels of Frankston is Lyndhurst Lightning who put the Doveton Eagles to the sword.

Lyndhurst continues to be a force to be reckoned with as it kicked 20 goals to the Eagles two.

Lightning’s Jarryd McGrath kicked eight goals in the win that sees Lyndhurst just one win out of top spot.

Hallam showed its poise and strength with a 102-point win over Cerberus.

The Hawks ran in 19 goals, with five goal hauls from Nathan Jerram and Jack Sharlassian the highlight.

The win sees Hallam slot into third spot on the ladder.

South Mornington had to find another gear to beat a diligent Hampton side.

The Tigers had the stamina to lead from start to finish to keep the Hammers at arm’s length.

Hampton’s Jake TImms kicked three goals but it wasn’t enough to claw his side to the victory…falling five points short.

Lyndale had a 36-point win over Moorabbin at Barry Powell Reserve.

The Pumas were pushed at half-time as the Kangaroos closed the gap to seven.

A second-half performance from Lyndale was enough to see them creep over the line by an even six goals.

Khaled Kandakji fired home three goals to take his season tally to 20.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

RESULTS – ROUND -10

Endeavour Hills 17.13.115 v Black Rock 14.7.91, Ashwood 5.1.31 v Narre South Saints 4.1.25, South Yarra 5.5.35 v Carrum Patterson Lakes 22.18.150, Clayton 9.6.60 v Murrumbeena 17.10.112.

LADDER

Murrumbeena 32, Black Rock 32, Ashwood 24, Carrum Patterson Lakes 24, Endeavour Hills 20, Narre South Saints 16, Clayton 8, South Yarra.

FIXTUR – ROUND- 11

Black Rock v South Yarra, Murrumbeena v Ashwood, Carrum Patterson Lakes v Clayton, Narre South Saints v Endeavour Hills.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS – ROUND 10

Lyndale 14.12.96 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 9.6.60, Hallam 19.16.130 v Cerberus 4.4.28, Lyndhurst 20.15.135 v Doveton Eagles 2.2.14, Frankston Dolphins 27.12.174 v Dandenong 5.5.35, Hampton 14.12.96 v South Mornington 14.17.101.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 40, Lyndhurst 36, Hallam 32, South Mornington 28, Dandenong 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 12, Lyndale 12, Hampton 12, Cerberus 4, Doveton Eagles 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 11

South Mornington v Hallam, Dandenong v Lyndale, Lyndhurst v Hampton, Cerberus v Frankston Dolphins, Doveton Eagles v Moorabbin Kangaroos.