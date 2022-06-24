AFLW Draft Profile: Mack Eardley

MACK EARDLEY:

LOCAL CLUB: Beleura

DOB: 13/1/04

HEIGHT: 183cm

STRENGTH: Composure under pressure

WHAT WE SAY:

A player that should never be judged on her stats, but more her impact on the game.

That’s not to say when Eardley isn’t unambiguously the best player on the park that her stats aren’t appealing.

Eardley was the best player on the ground in a tight round 6 win over Eastern, where she collected 21 disposals and was impenetrable in defence for the best part of three quarters before a shift forward.

She has the ability to play at either end, but takes conceding personally.

Eardley applied multiple tackles – recording a best of eight, twice – in all matches this season.

WHAT THE COACH SAYS:

“She’s taken massive steps this year,” he said.

“I think she is obviously got a bit of height compared to other girls, but her athleticism and fundamentals for that size, she will add something to any club she goes to.”