Doves bounce back in style

By David Nagel

Doveton has wasted no time in bouncing back from its first loss of the season against Keysborough last week with a thumping 154-point victory over cellar-dwellers Heatherton on Saturday.

The Doves hopes of a perfect record this season were dashed by the Borough last week, but the five-point loss ensured there would be no complacency creeping in when the Doves ran out against the battling Tunners.

The Doves showed a real ruthless streak on the weekend that would have impressed coach Michael Cardamone, kicking 18 goals to three after half time.

Cardamone led the way up forward, booting seven goals to take his season tally to 38, while Cam Williamson kicked four and Jimmy Gascard and Mitch Pierce slammed home three each.

Shannon Henwood, Ash Brown and Travis Woodfield rounded out the multiple goalkickers, kicking two each on list that went 14 players deep.

Heatherton, in comparison, had just three goalkickers on Saturday, with Cameron Moon, David White and David Verlado all hitting the scoreboard twice each.

Ruckman Dylan Chapman and Henwood were typically robust for the Doves, who host fifth-placed East Brighton this week before a round-14 bye.

The Doves then host their biggest threat this season, Chelsea Heights (2nd), before games against Skye (8th), Highett (6th) and Caulfield (4th) to round out their home-and-away season.

The frustrating season of Hampton Park has continued with the Redbacks being overpowered late by Keysborough at Rowley Allan Reserve.

The Redbacks faced a tough task against the Borough, who rolled premierships fancies Doveton last week – but stuck to their guns well for the first three quarters of footy.

The Redbacks led by 10, 11 and 10 points at the three changes of ends, before the home side lifted its rating in the last quarter to win by a single-figure margin for the second week running.

The 10.9.69 to 8.12.60 triumph was held together by Tom Shaw, who booted six goals, while two goals to local-legend Matt Carnelley also helped Keysborough across the line.

Hampton Park just can’t take a trick in close games – which is likely to cost it a finals berth.

The Redbacks have lowered their colours to the top-two teams – Doveton and Chelsea Heights – but have been super-competitive against all other teams in the top five.

They drew with East Brighton in round seven and then suffered a two-point defeat at the hands of Caulfield in round eight.

They now compete hard against Keysborough, but walk away with nothing to show for their efforts.

A bit of luck here or there and the Redbacks could certainly be entrenched in the top five.

Kyle Hendy kicked three for the Redbacks, while Travis Davis and key-tall Nathan Carver slotted two each.

In other games this week, Chelsea Heights has overcome a tardy start to score an in-the-end convincing 87-point victory over Skye.

Brad Gilder rammed home four goals for the Demons, while three each to Jordy Perryman and Ryan Odell made sure Skye was kept out of reach.

Jessie Odell and Luke Tapscott were also impressive for the Demons, while Mitch Roberts and Aidan Peile could hold their heads high for the Bombers.

And Caulfield has taken a giant step towards booking fourth spot on the ladder with a 47-point victory over fifth-placed East Brighton.

The Vampires led at quarter time, but the Bears came out of hibernation in the second term to boot 6.4 to 0.2 to make the decisive move of the contest.

Chris Smith and James Backway kicked three each for the Bears, while Jacob Buggy snagged two in a best-on-ground performance.

Jack Rennex, Kai Love-Linay and Spencer Martinez kicked two each for the Vampires.

SOUTHERN DIVISION TWO

RESULTS – ROUND 12

Keysborough 10.9.69 v Hampton Park 8.12.60, Heatherton 6.3.39 v Doveton 30.13.193, Chelsea Heights 17.13.116 v Skye 4.5.29, East Brighton 6.8.44 v Caulfield 14.7.91. Highett – Bye.

LADDER

Doveton 40, Chelsea Heights 36, Keysborough 32, Caulfield 28, East Brighton 22, Highett 16, Hampton Park 14, Skye 4, Heatherton 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 13

Doveton v East Brighton, Skye v Hampton Park, Keysborough v Heatherton, Highett v Chelsea Heights. Caulfield – Bye.