Redbacks get their bite back

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park is back on the winners list!

After winning four of its first six games, the Redbacks recorded a draw and five losses in its next batch of games, but broke the almost two month drought with a 33-point victory.

The winless run included consecutive games against the sides in the top three, and there was positives to glean from last week’s heartbreaker against Keysborough, as Hampton Park led at every break.

As the draw opens up, Hampton Park coach Nathan Wilson is confident his club can win the fight for fifth spot, which Highett and East Brighton remain in the hunt for.

“The weekend’s result was huge, just to close that gap (to fifth spot)…. it’s reignited us, we never lost faith but just to be able to sing the song gives us that drive,” he said.

“We’re fighting for our life every week now – every week is like an elimination final.”

As for the weekend’s game, an eight goal to two first half put Hampton Park in a commanding position and the ascendancy was maintained as the club ran out 33-point victors.

Jye King was best afield meaning his two best performances of the season have come against the same opponent.

After marking everything up forward against an undersized defence in the first three quarters, King moved into the ruck late.

“You need two of him,” Wilson said of King.

“He’s good at centre half-forward but good in the ruck as well, so it is trying to find that balance but when the game was up for grabs, he was crucial.”

“He really stopped any run or flow Skye might have had going the other way in the last quarter.”

King and Travis Davis scored three goals each and Cory Phillips, Kyle Grig and Nathan Carver kicked two.

Doveton recorded an ugly victory over East Brighton, keeping the home side to just one goal.

But the 5.16 score line meant the Doves’ dominance didn’t translate to the scoreboard.

“The score line shouldn’t have been that bad,” player-coach Michael Cardamone said.

“We could have put the game to bed a little bit earlier but to East Brighton’s credit they were forcing us wide.”

Cardamone, who kicked three of the Doves’ five goals in the 31-point victory praised the midfield’s competitiveness, as it was missing first choice players.

The player-coach also highlighted the work rate across the board, especially when his team didn’t have ball in hand.

“To keep a top five side to one goal was really pleasing,” he said.

“We’re not relying on one or two players to get the job done – it’s a really good performance of 22 that helps get us over the line so that’s the biggest strength we’ve got at the moment.”

Cardamone further revealed, he is putting his players through their paces at training, as they seek a deep September campaign.

Keysborough remains entrenched in third position on the ladder, easing to victory over the winless Heatherton.

Tom Shaw had his most scoreboard-dominant game of the season, with 10 goals and legendary forward Matthew Carnelley kicked seven in the 80-point win.

Keysy led by 53 points at the main break and after an even third quarter, Heatherton was held goalless in the last, as the hosts extended their lead.

In the remaining game of the round, second-placed Chelsea won by 80 points over Highett.

SCOREBOARD

East Malvern 4.3 (27) defeated by Cranbourne 29.12 (186).

Port Melbourne Colts 12.24 (96) defeated Bentleigh 14.7 (91).

Cheltenham 16.4 (100) defeated St. Pauls McKinnon 6.7 (43).

St Kilda City 11.11 (77) defeated Dingley 5.13 (43).

Springvale Districts 15.13 (103) defeated Mordialloc 4.11 (35).

LADDER: Doveton 44, Chelsea Heights 40, Keysborough 36, Caulfield 28, East Brighton 22, Hampton Park 18, Highett 16, Skye 4, Heatherton 0.

FIXTURE: Chelsea v Caulfield, Skye v Highett, East Brighton v Keysborough, Heatherton v Hampton Park.