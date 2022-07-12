Percentage boost for Saints

By Jonty Ralphsmith

OUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Division 3

Narre South Saints arrived at South Yarra’s Leigh Park on Saturday with a percentage of 116.

By the time the final siren went, the percentage had boosted to over 134, putting its percentage just above Carrum Patterson Lakes’, equal on points, as the last month of the season approaches.

The two teams clash next week in a match that could prove crucial in deciding which side – if either – make the final four.

The percentage booster was a result of a 139-point victory as Narre South refused to wilt all game, despite establishing a match-winning lead from the first quarter.

An eight goal to two opening term gave the Saints strong momentum over the winless South Yarra and they kept the foot on the accelerator all game.

Steven Sigeti kicked 10 of the team’s 26 goals and Mandrez Manu and Luke Chevalier each scored four.

Around the grounds in division three: Endeavour Hills defeated Clayton 18.11 (119) to 11.6 (72), top placed Black Rock scraped over the line 9.7 (61) against third placed Ashwood’s 8.11 (59), and Murrumbeena was too good for Carrum Patterson Lakes, winning 13.12 (90) to 7.5 (47).

LADDER

Black Rock 44, Murrumbeena 36, Ashwood 30, Endeavour Hills 30, Narre South Saints 28, Carrum Patterson Lakes 28, Clayton 8, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 14

Ashwood v Endeavour Hills, Black Rock v Murrumbeena, Clayton v South Yarra, Narre South Saints v Carrum Patterson Lakes.

Division 4

Hallam got back on the winner’s list, overcoming a goalless first quarter against Moorabbin to win by 37 points.

A nine goal to two second quarter for Hallam got it on track and Moorabbin wasn’t allowed back in after halftime as the visitors remained the better team.

After consecutive goalless weeks – his first two of the season – Jack Sharlassian was back on the scoreboard with four majors for Hallam.

Lyndale extended its lead at every break in a 96-point victory over Cerberus.

Khaled and Ahmed Kandakji continued their strong goal-kicking form, with seven and six goals respectively.

South Mornington put Dandenong to the hammer in a 91-point drubbing.

Despite being within eight points at quarter time, Dandenong leaked 21 goals thereafter and could not keep up with its opponents as Brock Jenkins’ five goals were in vain.

It was another dark day for Doveton which kicked one goal after quarter time in a 74-point loss to Hampton, while the top placed Frankston Dolphins defeated Lyndhurst by 42 points.

RESULTS – ROUND 13

Doveton Eagles 3.12.30 v Hampton 15.14.104, South Mornington 24.16.160 v Dandenong 10.9.69, Lyndhurst 5.6.36 v Frankston Dolphins 11.12.78, Cerberus 6.6.42 v Lyndale 21.12.138, Moorabbin 10.13.73 v Hallam 16.14.110.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 52, Lyndhurst 44, Hallam 36, South Mornington 36, Dandenong 24, Lyndale 24, Moorabbin 20, Hampton 16, Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 14

Dandenong v Lyndhurst, Hallam v Doveton Eagles, Cerberus v South Mornington, Frankston Dolphins v Moorabbin, Hampton v Lyndale.