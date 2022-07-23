Jones, Moodie excite in NAB League

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Marking-forward Harrison Jones and the versatile Ned Moodie are both entering the end of the NAB League season with strong form behind them.

Jones has kicked 10 goals from 12 shots in the past two weeks for the Stingrays, making the most of his opportunities as a deep forward with consecutive five-goal hauls.

Jones’ late goal against Murray in the Stingrays’ most recent game essentially got them over the line, giving the Rays the lead which they eventually held onto.

“What’s shown is his contested marking stuff and ability to get separation from opponents – he’s certainly been able to execute his strengths in the last few weeks which has been pleasing,” Dandenong coach Nick Cox said of Jones.

His kicking ability, described by Cox as elite, gave the Stingrays the impetus to play him further up the ground earlier in the season, but he has found his niche as a medium forward.

“Where we have put him in the last few weeks, he’s been a lot more competent and even his pressure acts have lifted,” Cox said.

A Stingrays leadership group member speaks to his character and an increased running capacity could elevate Jones to the next level.

“He’s not quite the size of a (Tim) Membrey or Josh Bruce but he’s the same type of player, he’s just got to get a little bit better with his transition stuff.”

There has been a little bit of AFL interest off the back of those performances for Jones, after he had received some external attention in 2021.

Moodie, meanwhile, has shown his positional versatility in the last two weeks, impressing Cox with his game off halfback after kicking five goals in Dandenong’s round one fixture against Eastern.

“His ball use was very good – he got a reference on a player and worked off his player and we’ve worked really hard with his running and it’s starting to reap the rewards, he’s getting spoken about a lot more,” he said.

Against Oakleigh, Moodie gathered 24 touches and a team-high nine rebound 50s and against Murray he collected 27 possessions.

The highlight of his fortnight was a goal from beyond 50 after the three-quarter time siren against Murray, which gave the Stingrays the lead heading into a tense final quarter.

“There’s not many kids at NAB League that can kick that goal under a lot of pressure,” Cox said.

“He’s smart with his transition stuff to compensate for his ability to not get there as quickly as some other boys.”

Cox also said Hugo Nosiara and Nick Collier were some players to keep an eye on late in the season.

Nosiara, a speedy and efficient Haileybury boy, narrowly missed selection in Vic Country’s most recent game, but has averaged 17 touches at NAB League level and is another that has played some good footy recently.

Form and injury pending, Cox hopes to see the dasher in action for the final game of the carnival in September against Vic Metro.

Collier has shown positional versatility throughout the season, averaging 18 disposals from his 10 NAB League games.

The Peninsula Grammar product also played for Vic Country in an exhibition game against the Colgate Young Guns and the Vic Country trial match, indicating he is on the fringes.

“He’s neat at everything he does, a little bit hindered with height but he’s a more than competent NAB League player so keep an eye on him,” Cox said.

“He has some big moments and flashes so a 20-25 possession game with a couple of goals would be something that makes him stand out as a small forward.”