Thunder to host City in friendly

By Tyler Lewis

South-east soccer fans are set for a treat on Tuesday night.

The Dandenong Thunder will roll out the welcome mat for A-League powerhouse Melbourne City on Tuesday night in a friendly at George Andrews Reserve.

Members will enter for free, while the general public will be charged just $10 to watch the pre-season friendly that kicks off at 7:30pm.

Thunder captain Harry Ashcroft is jumping out of his skin for his side to test themselves against good opposition.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for the boys to host an A-league team in Melbourne City,” he said.

“Even though it’s not an A-League game or a game for anything on the line, we want to showcase our very best to all fans of both clubs and show that Dandenong Thunder have some of the best talent in the NPL.

“Just playing against Melbourne City is going to be a great experience for the boys, the club and the Dandenong community.

“We can’t wait to play against them!”

Thunder midfielder Jack Simmons is also looking forward to taking on one of the nation’s best football teams.

“We’re all thrilled that we can play against a team like Melbourne City in front of our fans,” he said.

“We’re going to approach it like any other game and try to get the win.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for all fans and the community to come down and watch an entertaining battle.”