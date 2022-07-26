Youngsters stand up for Gippy, Rays

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Gippsland Power and Dandenong Stingrays have both gone down in tight encounters in the NAB League.

The Power lost to Tassie by 11 points in their first defeat of the season, and it offers an important reset for them heading into back end of the year.

Leading by a point heading into the final quarter, Gippsland was overrun, unable to transition from offence to defence effectively, and cost themselves momentum by giving away two 50-metre penalties.

Vic Country representatives were back in action for their NAB League clubs, and in each game it was they that had a major say in proceedings.

For Gippsland, Max Knobel and Harvey Howe were dominant in the ruck, with 18 and 20 hitouts respectively, to ensure Gippsland won the contested battle.

Xavier Lindsay, a dominant player at the under 16 national championships for Vic Country also stood out against older players.

He was the full package as a daring dasher that launched attacking plays consistently at under 16’s level and showed he could do it in the NAB League with 17 possessions and nine marks from the wing.

“We really liked the way he positioned himself as a winger and he did exactly that against Tassie,” Power coach Rhett McLennan said.

“He put himself in some really good spots, his decision making with the footy was really good and effective so definitely it was a performance that belies his age.

“He’s a really impressive young footballer that will only get better with age.”

Jacob Kostanty’s team-high seven tackles summed up the trademark pressure he always brings as a small forward and kicked a goal.

17-year-old Zane Duursma showed his talent up forward with three goals and won some crucial one-on-twos to continue his consistent season.

The Rays were lead out by bottom-ager Cooper Simpson and with a slew of under-agers in their side, that lost by eight points to the Eastern Ranges.

Highly rated Eastern defenders Lewis Hayes and Callum Verrell were able to dictate play from the back half with 30 and 24 disposals respectively, Verrell also taking 11 marks.

The Rays had most of the play in the first quarter but were unable to capitalise on the scoreboard, leading by just seven points at the first break.

There were several lead changes throughout the middle of the game, but the Rays again cost themselves in the final quarter with inefficiency forward of centre.

Three final quarter goals to the Ranges erased Dandenong’s nine-point three-quarter-time lead and consigned them to defeat.

As skipper, Simpson got 24 touches and five tackles while Kade de La Rue, Matthew Nelson, Sam Frangalas, Billy Wilson, Kobe Shipp, Flynn Wood and Harry De Mattia did some nice things and were among the other under-agers in an impressive show of young talent for the Rays.

Vic Country representatives Henry Hustwaite (29 possessions) and Finn-Emile Brennan were also in action, with Hustwaite carrying his strong form at the higher level into NAB League footy and Mount Eliza’s Emile-Brennan finishing with 27 possessions.

Dandenong has a bye this weekend and Gippsland will look to rebound against 12th-placed Northern.