Saints secure important win

By Jonty Ralphsmith

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION 3

Narre South got an important win over Clayton to significantly boost its chances of getting finals action

Jostling with Endeavour Hills to sneak into the September limelight, the Saints’ won on a weekend, where Endeavour Hills lost, putting the Saints two points ahead.

Seven goals to Alex McKenzie in just his third game of the season lifted his side to victory.

Taka Tohiariki formed a double act with McKenzie, slotting five as the home side got over the line by 25 points in the high-scoring encounter.

An eight goal to four second quarter was all that separated the two sides as they scored equal goals in the other three quarters.

For Clayton, Paul Tsoucalas scored nine goals, elevating his season tally to 58.

Endeavour Hills’ loss was to top-placed Murrumbeena and came despite the hosts having 12 more scoring shots at goal.

Endeavour Hills remained in touch all game, going down by just 17 points.

After opening up a 16-point halftime lead, courtesy of a goalless quarter to Endeavour Hills, a three goal to one third quarter for the visitors gave them a shot at pinching it, before Murrumbeena ultimately saw them off.

In other results: Ashwood defeated South Yarra 20.10 (130) to 10.6 (66), and Carrum Patterson Lakes upset second-placed Black Rock 10.10 (70) to 7.9 (51)

LADDER: Murrumbeena 44, Black Rock 44, Ashwood 38, Carrum Patterson Lakes 36, Narre South 32, Endeavour Hills 30, Clayton 12, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE: Endeavour Hills vs Carrum Patterson Lakes, Black Rock vs Narre South Saints, Clayton vs Ashwood, Murrumbeena vs South Yarra.

DIVISION 4

The gulf between the top four and the rest of the competition was indicated by South Mornington’s annihilation of fifth-placed Lyndale.

The final margin was 82 points, with a seven goal to one first term setting up the victory.

Dandenong was unable to recover from a 29-point half time deficit despite keeping Moorabbin goalless in the third term, eventually going down by 13 points.

A strong first and last quarter gave Hallam a 46-point victory over Hampton.

There were two 140-point victories on the weekend as top-placed Frankston continued Doveton Eagles’ misery and second-placed Lyndhurst annihilated Cerberus, second-bottom on the ladder.

FIXTURE: South Mornington vs Lydhurst, Dandenong vs Doveton, Hallam vs Lyndale, Cerberus vs Moorabbin, Frankston Dolphins vs Hampton.

LADDER: Frankston 60, Lyndhurst 52, Hallam 44, South Mornington 44, Lyndale 28, Dandenong 24, Moorabbin 24, Hampton 16, Cerberus 4, Doveton 4.