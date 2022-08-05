Bill Kucks: A life devoted to tennis

Thousands of tennis players, mainly juniors, who have played in the Berwick District Tennis Association (BDTA) owe a debt of gratitude to Bill Kucks who died this week after a life devoted to tennis.

Bill formed the BDTA in 1984, writing the constitution and rules for the new association before approaching local clubs to gain their support.

Originally there were competitions for both juniors and seniors, but now there is a junior competition only but it has grown beyond anything Bill would have expected.

Bill was the inaugural President of the BDTA for 11 years and was inducted as the association’s inaugural life member.

Bill coached at many clubs including Beaconsfield, where he is a life member, and Gloucester.

He formed the Gloucester Tennis Club at St Margaret’s School and ran the club with his wife Eva for over 20 years.

Bill ran tournaments for local junior players for many years at Beaconsfield and Narre Warren as well as mentoring a variety of BDTA squads in the early days of the association.

Bill was an outstanding administrator, highly respected for his tennis knowledge and ability to involve and inspire others at both club and association level.

The BDTA named a shield after Bill and fittingly it is awarded each season to the best performing doubles section team during the home-and-away season.

Bill loved watching the youngsters develop their tennis skills…grassroots tennis was his passion.

On behalf of everyone who has played in the BDTA, we offer our condolences to Bill’s family and friends, along with our gratitude and appreciation for all he has done over many years for the BDTA and tennis.

BDTA RESULTS

SATURDAY

Osborne Shield

Upper Beaconsfield 0 0:18 v Harkaway Red 3 6:37, Beaconsfield 2 4:30 v Cranbourne 1 2:20, Harkaway Black 3 6:40 v Narre Warren 0 1:19.

Rubbers 1

Berwick White 2 4:32 – 1 3:33 Pakenham, Cranbourne 0 0:9 v Berwick Blue 3 6:36, Officer 2 4:27 v Beaconsfield 1 2:19.

Rubbers 2

Beaconsfield Gold 2 5:46 v Narre Warren North Red 1 3:33, Officer 1 2:20 v Beaconsfield Blue 2 5:38, Narre Warren North Black 3 6:37 v Cranbourne 0 0:17.

Rubbers 3

Sandhurst v Beaconsfield (Washout), Pakenham v Officer (Pakenham Forfeit), Cranbourne – Bye.

Rubbers 4

Beaconsfield 0 0:11 v Harkaway 3 6:36, Officer 2 5:42 v Cranbourne 1 2:34, Fountain Gate v Narre Warren North (Missing Results).

Rubbers 5

Berwick Blue 3 6:37 v Beaconsfield 0 0;19, Harkaway 0 0:7 v Berwick White 3 6:36, Pakenham v Officer (Pakenham Forfeit)

Section 1 Singles/Doubles

Sandhurst 7:46 v Berwick Blue 1:13, Berwick White 3:31 v Narre Warren North 5:30, Cranbourne Gold 6:39 v Narre Warren Gold 2:27, Narre Warren Green 4:36 v Cranbourne Green 4:32.

Section 2 Singles/Doubles

Narre Warren 5:31 v Tooradin 0:19, Upper Beaconsfield 2:30 v Clyde 6:41, Officer v Beaconsfield Blue (Officer Forfeit), Beaconsfield Gold – Bye.

Section 3 Singles/Doubles

Clyde 7:45 v Narre Warren South 1:21, Cranbourne 7:42 v Narre Warren Gold 1:17, Narre Warren Green v Berwick Blue (Washout), Berwick White 7:45 v Narre Warren North 1:28.

Section 4 Singles/Doubles

Cranbourne 7:45 v Berwick White 1;15, Berwick Blue 4:36 v Clyde 4;38, Sandhurst 6:41 v Tooradin 2;30, Gloucester 3:26 v Officer 5:38.

Section 5 Singles/Doubles

Pakenham 3:42 v Berwick 5:38, Cranbourne 5:43 v Narre Warren North 3;33, Upper Beaconsfield 6:44 v Fountain Gate 2;30, Tooradin – Bye.

SUNDAY

Section 6 Singles/Doubles

Beaconsfield 2:20 v Pakenham 6:39, Clyde 4:34 v Berwick 4:32, Narre Warren 2:25 v Cranbourne 6:41.

Section 7 Singles/Doubles

Berwick 2:29 v Officer 6:36, Pakenham 2:18 v Bunyip 6:45, Cranbourne – Bye.

Section 8 Singles/Doubles

Berwick 6:42 v Narre Warren 2;24, Fountain Gate 7:47 v Beaconsfield 1:26, Officer – Bye.

Section 9 Singles/Doubles

Berwick Blue 1:12 v Upper Beaconsfield 4:28, Sandhurst 0:9 v Berwick White 8;49, Narre Warren 4:35 v Cranbourne 4:31.

Section 10 Singles/Doubles

Gloucester 5:43 v Narre Warren 3;32, Cranbourne 4:37 v Berwick 4:31, Officer 0:10 v Clyde 8:48.

Section 11 Doubles

Berwick Blue 1:18 v Upper Beaconsfield 5:35, Narre Warren 2:23 v Berwick White 4;29, Officer 5:34 v Narre Warren South 1:15.

Section 12 Doubles

Narre Warren Green 1:29 v Officer 5:32, Fountain Gate 2:18 v Narre Warren Gold 4:28, Cranbourne – Bye.