Mental health centre gets ‘homely’ re-design

A more welcoming, home-like redesign has been unveiled for a youth mental health service in Dandenong.

The refurbished Youth Prevention and Recovery Care (YPARC) centre designs include lounge and living areas, kitchen and outdoor areas with barbecues and a sensory courtyard.

Mental Health Minister and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the facilities were designed to create a “welcoming, safe and therapeutic environment”.

They will promote communal living in a home-like environment – as well as family visits – while young people 16-25 receive care and treatment.

YPARC redesigns in Bendigo and Frankston have also been unveiled.

Construction is expected to start in late 2022 and be complete by early 2024.

The Government is also creating five YPARC services in Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton, Heidleberg and Traralgon.

The recent Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System recommended YPARC services to provide early intervention care as an alternative to hospital admission.

Ms Williams said the Government was rebuilding the mental health system “from the ground up to make sure all Victorians in crisis get the support they need”.