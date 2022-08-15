Behind the girl behind the lens

By Jonty Ralphsmith

She names Taj Campbell-Farrell and Jemma Ramsdale as among the common culprits.

But whoever it is, if a Dandenong player is uploading a photo of themselves in their Rays kit, the photo has almost certainly been taken by photographer Jazz Bennett.

“Usually I’ll see their profile photos change to their footy photos which is cool,” Bennett said

“I was quite honoured because Henry Hustwaite’s Instagram page didn’t have any posts on there but his first post was one of my photos.

“No matter where the players end up, though, their time at Stingrays is always going to be a time they look back on so to be able to capture everything for them is a privilege.”

Bennett has been with the club since last November, initially getting in touch with talent scout Toby Jedwab for a university assignment, before being offered the opportunity to look after their digital media.

“The one thing I noticed straight away is how connected everyone is and welcoming they were with ideas- the girls were super fun and open to be around and the boys are a special group,” Bennett said.

“Being down at training twice a week is my favourite time of the week now – I love the atmosphere and getting to know everyone.”

The harmony Bennett has observed is a testament to the Rays, whose naturally transient environment could easily be selfish and ego-driven, given the individual development focus.

Whilst the players are discussing rooms for improvement, polishing their weapons and constantly self-evaluating and getting feedback, so too is Bennett.

Since she has arrived, the coaches and staff, particularly assistant coach Josh Moore, has supported her digital media growth.

“It has been cool to gain experience because sports media is what I am interested in and the club was able to give me that free reign in terms of letting me create what I wanted and seeing what worked and what didn’t,” Bennett said.

“It was a really good opportunity to me and I have been grateful to have pretty good success at it too so it has been fun.”

The glamorous stereotype of sports photography, riding the adrenaline and capturing the highlights, surmised Bennett’s first few months at the club, as the girls’ side was undefeated until grand final day.

But she is a Stingray volunteer first.

After the heartbreaking grand final defeat on the siren, the lens went away and were replaced with a solemn expression and comforting presence.

Bennett gets fully immersed in the wave of individuals’ progress and team results.

“The feeling in the rooms after that is probably a feeling I won’t forget in quite a long time,” she said.

Like the players, Bennett too has full-time work at an AFL club as the end-goal and takes inspiration from clubs – especially Adelaide, Essendon and St Kilda – about visual branding.

“My goal would be to work for a club because I like that culture of being part of the team which is close knit and where everyone supports each other.

“You wouldn’t get that feeling if you were covering a lot of different games. It’s fun to ride along with a club whether it’s the highs or the lows.”

Almost nothing is certain in football.

But with the Rays in the top three, there is likely to be some big moments for them in September.

And Jazz Bennett will be there to capture them.