Rangers’ season comes to an end

By David Nagel

A disappointing season has ended in disappointing fashion for the Dandenong Rangers with both the men’s and women’s teams being comprehensively outplayed across the course of the weekend.

The Rangers’ women’s team opened the action at the Dandenong Basketball Stadium on Saturday night against the Waverley Falcons, with the first quarter giving an indication of what was to come.

The Falcons were simply a class above, producing a stunning 39-12 first quarter.

The visitors extended their lead to 83-42 after three periods of play before emptying their bench in the final term.

The Rangers capitalised on reduced opposition in the final period of play, scoring 11-2 to give some respectability to a 53-85 scoreline.

Luisa Fakalata scored 16 points for the Rangers, while Gemma Potter was at her competitive best, raking in seven rebounds to go with 15 points.

Clare Camac also hit the boards, dragging in eight rebounds.

The men then took to the court and were far more competitive early against the Falcons.

Dandenong held a 27-24 lead at quarter time before the Falcons lifted their game to dominate the next three periods of play.

The Falcons were particularly dominant in the middle stages of the match, scoring 69-30 in the second and third quarters to set up their 115-71 victory.

Deng Puoch and Lawson Eales led scoring with 14 points for the Rangers, while Calvin Enge (12 points) and Ellis Biggar (11 points) offered great support.

The Rangers then headed to the Montmorency Secondary College on Sunday to finish off their season against the Eltham Wildcats.

The Rangers’ women once again started slowly, with the Wildcats leading 27-18 at quarter time.

The home side then built its lead steadily, finally walking away with a commanding 84-46 triumph.

Potter was brave for the Rangers, scoring 14 points, while Fakalata also ended her season on a high with 10 rebounds.

The women’s team finished in 16th position with a 5-17 record.

Dandenong men’s team then produced the best performance of the weekend, eventually going down 82-78 to the Wildcats.

The Rangers led at quarter and half time before the Wildcats squared things away at 60-all with a 22-19 third stanza.

The teams went blow-for-blow in the final term with the Wildcats edging clear for a hard-fought four-point victory.

Puoch completed his season with a 15-point, 11 rebound double-double, while Biggar had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Rangers also had greater contribution from their bench with Max Richards (15 points) and Mason Perry (14 points) making very valuable contributions.

The Rangers finished the NBL-1 South competition in last place, with just five wins from 22 matches played.