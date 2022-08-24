Doves win first final

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A barnstorming 10-goal third quarter set up victory for Doveton in its Southern Division Two qualifying final against Keysborough.

Leading by seven points at the main break, after just three goals were kicked in the first half, the Doves got the game on their terms in the third quarter, coming out with intent and capitalising on the scoreboard.

Michael Cardamone’s men kicked all but four of their goals in that quarter on their way a 14.13.97 to 5.8.38 triumph.

“It is definitely one of the best quarters we’ve played all year,” Cardamone said.

“It showed how I know we can play our footy and I suppose it has just taken 18 rounds and two quarters to click.

“We definitely played in a way I think we can do week in, week out, so it was pleasing and hopefully that gives us the belief against the best side in the comp in Chelsea.”

Keysborough was kept to just five goals for the entire contest as its leading goalkicker, Tom Shaw, was held goalless while Matt Carnelley finished with just one.

Cardamone, who kicked two of his side’s goals, praised his team’s defensive effort.

“Jake (Inglasio), spent time on Tom, who worked up and down the ground well and Harley Burmeister was given a shutdown role as well,” he said.

“Matthew Jameson played on Carnelley as well, which was fantastic, and Jake’s run as well went a long way to helping win the game.”

Just three goals were kicked in the first half, which Cardamone described as an arm-wrestle.

There was a sense Doveton was on top in general play at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, kicking with the wind in the first quarter, but it was unable to convert its five shots, so went in with a three-point deficit.

Two goals late in the first half meant the Doves went into halftime with a seven-point lead and they clicked into gear after that.

Josiah Kyle was electric, named in the best with ruckman Dylan Chapman, who connected well with midfielders Jake Basa and Harley Primrose throughout the contest.

The 59-point margin will give Doveton momentum ahead of a clash with top-placed Chelsea Heights in the second semi-final next Saturday, with the winner to go straight through to the grand final.

“I think the belief that we are playing our best footy at the right time of the year means we will go in with confidence,” Cardamone said.

In Sunday’s elimination final, fourth placed Caulfield smashed East Brighton by 50 points, keeping them to just three goals.

Caulfield will now face Keysborough in the first semi-final this week, with the winner of that clash to play the loser of the Chelsea-Doveton clash in the preliminary final in two weeks.

Both finals this weekend are at Ben Kavanagh Reserve, with Doveton playing 2.10pm Saturday and the do-or-die clash being at the same time on Sunday.