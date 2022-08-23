Trailblazing hot water company recognised

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Hallam renewable energy provider has been announced as a finalist in 2022’s Premier Sustainability Awards.

A hot water system designed by Solar Thermal Australia hit the market in 2018 and saves users 10-11 kilowatts and about $4 per day or as much as 80 per cent on hot water bills.

Four years of investigation, exploration and modification preceded the hot water system hitting the market as the company sought a product that would replicate the perks of traditional non-renewable units.

The six year parts and labour warranty on the compressor and 10-year warranty on the tank is industry-leading, highlighting its reliability.

“We’ve designed a unit that recovers quickly and works really well in cold climates such as Tasmania and New Zealand’s South Island where heat pumps have struggled to perform well,” spokesperson Chris Taylor said

“We do it without any supplementary backup so we don’t have an electric element in the tank or gas to boost it, we’re eliminating all the nasty fossil fuels to deliver the best hot water as quickly and cheaply as we can.”

The higher working pressure enables higher temperatures to be reached faster, making it one of the best systems for cold climates.

The awards recognise organisations and individuals who are trailblazers, leading the way in Victoria’s transition to a circular, climate-resilient economy.

For people wanting to transition, it costs $5000 upfront – but rebates will reduce that cost closer to $2000 – and you can contact RACV Solar in Dandenong South.