Former Rays ink extensions

Former Dandenong Stingray pair Bailey Williams and Lachie Young have inked new deals with their respective AFL clubs.

Williams – taken at pick 35 of 2018 National Draft – penned a deal that will see him as a West Coast Eagle until the end of the 2024 season.

The 199cm ruckman played 17 matches in 2022 to take his career tally to 26.

Lachie Young, meanwhile, has signed a one-season extension.

The 23-year-old has played 35 games over two years with the Roos and averaged 15 disposals across his 20 appearances down back in 2022.

Coming off a career-best season, Young will enter his third year at Arden St in 2023.

Young re-signed alongside fellow youngster Flynn Perez.

“Lachie and Flynn are both highly committed team players and we are delighted to be able to secure their futures at the club,” North Melbourne list and recruiting manager Brady Rawlings said.

“These contract extensions are just reward for the work they have put into becoming better footballers.

“They have both faced adversity early in their careers, but their hard work is beginning to pay off and we are looking forward to seeing where they can take their football in the future.”