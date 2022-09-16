Premier bears $5.3m gift

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Premier Daniel Andrews has pledged $5.34 million to upgrade Keysborough Gardens Primary School – if his Government is re-elected.

It will help the growing school cater for 150 more students and create an Indigenous Friendship Garden.

The playground, canteen, sports facilities and car park will also be upgraded.

Mr Andrews, who visited the campus with Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson on 16 September, thanked teachers for going “above and beyond” during an “incredibly challenging” two years.

He said the Government was ahead of schedule of its $12.8 million school-building program – including 100 new schools by 2026 as well as more than 1850 school upgrades.

Principal Sherri Jenkins said the school, which opened in 2020, is growing rapidly among burgeoning housing estates.

Another 400 houses are planned to be built within a kilometre of the campus.

In October, two-storey portable classrooms arrive to accommodate 100 students – with the campus expected to grow from 330 to 400 next year.

The school’s forecast population will peak at 550-600 students.

“I’m beyond excited. The community deserves it and our kids deserve it,” Ms Jenkins said of the funding.

“There will be more facilities to promote active play and social interaction.

“It will go a long way to further expand and develop our facilities.”

Keysborough South Action Group member Nina Kelly said the election promise was “welcome reassurance after years of community campaigning for the master school facilities plan to be realised”.

“It will benefit our community for many decades to come.”

Prior to announcing the funds, Mr Andrews mixed with students in their footy team colours on the last day of Term 3.

“There are more Essendon supporters than I thought there might be,” the high-profile Bombers fan noted.

“All I want is for my team to be on the back page of the paper and spend a bit less time on the front page.”