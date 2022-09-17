By Tyler Lewis

Narre Warren Football Netball Club is within reach of greatness this Sunday, when it strives for six senior premierships.

The senior football side, the reserves football side and the A, B, C, and D grade netball sides are all competing for Outer East Premier Division titles.

If that wasn’t extraordinary enough; three junior netball sides will also compete in the big dance this weekend.

The rooms at Kalora Park have recently been refurbished, but they may need to be re-done if the Pies carry home nine pieces of silverware…