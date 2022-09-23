Marto does it again

Death. Taxes. And Kyle Martin winning best and fairest’.

The Noble Park premiership captain has won his 13th best and fairest in 14 seasons, earning his ninth Peter Reece Medal.

Martin played his 150th game for Noble Park in round 1 of this season. By playing a further 16 matches (now 166), he now averages a Bulls best and fairest every 18 matches.

To cap off a sensational season, that already grossed captaincy of the Team of the Year, a premiership and the aforementioned best and fairest, Martin was also awarded a Noble Park life membership.

He won it ahead of Chris Horton-Milne (second) and Ryan Morrison (third).