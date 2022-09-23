Locals claimed under operation scoreboard

Dandenong High-Risk Driving Unit officers have impounded three vehicles in Springvale as part of Operation Scoreboard.

Officers were patrolling Princes Highway about 11.50pm on Wednesday night when they noticed a Holden turbo sedan with no headlights performing fishtail manoeuvres.

Police spoke to the driver, a 21-year-old man from Endeavour Hills, in relation to driving a vehicle to cause loss of traction, drive in manner dangerous and drive vehicle not complying with standards of registration.

His vehicle was impounded for 30 days with towing costs of $969 and the driver is expected to be charged on summons.

At 1.30am on Thursday 22 September, police observed a motorcycle performing a stationary burnout, causing smoke, when stopped at a red light on the Princes Highway.

The rider, a 21-year-old Endeavour Hills man, was spoken to in relation to driving a vehicle to cause loss of traction, cause undue/excessive noise and smoke, learner rider failing to display L plate and failing to wear high-visibility vest.

The motorcycle was impounded with towing costs of $878 and the driver is expected to be charged on summons.

The impounds relate to Operation Scoreboard which ran statewide from 12:01am Wednesday 21 September to 11:59pm Sunday 25 September.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads this long weekend, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.