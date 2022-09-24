Brolic claims Mynott Medal

Anthony Brolic has capped off a superb season by claiming the Mynott Medal as Rowville’s best and fairest player.

The Hawks skipper was named in the best in 11 of his 20 appearances this season, including the last four matches of the year.

Rowville coach Ben Wise praised Brolic’s versatility earlier in the season, explaining how he is far from a one-trick pony.

“He was brilliant, he had a really solid game inside and their midfield is as good as any in the comp,” Wise said back in May after Brolic’s sensational performance against Norwood.

“They had a really solid six that went through there; he held his own and is really good with our structure.

“He probably had six clearances and I rested him forward, instead of bringing him off I rested him forward and he kicked two snags, important ones late in the game and in the end got us over the line.

“He is chugging along nicely, I don’t have to kill him in the middle for 80-90 minutes, I have enough depth to do that and he is such a talent, I can play him anywhere on the ground.”