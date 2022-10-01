Clarke and sons team up

By Jason Adams

Matt Clark had the thrill of sharing city success with his sons courtesy of Go Bang’s win at Sandown Park last night.

Clark’s sons Brad and Jason co-own Go Bang or ‘Jimmy’ as he’s known to those close to him.

“I bred the litter and gave him to my sons when he was a pup. I said to them ‘instead of me giving you cash all of the time, have a greyhound!’” said Clark.

Not only is it a thrill for him and his sons but also their families.

“It’s really good fun sharing the ride with them. They love it, they’ve got young families who enjoy it as well. Jason has a baby on the way so I’m about to be a grandfather for the first time!”

It was Go Bang’s fourth career win and breakthrough triumph at Sandown Park following five placings at the track.

“He’s no star but he’s been a good bread-and-butter dog. Dad mentioned (Sky Racing’s) Jason Lincoln gave him a good plug on air before the race, I hope some people followed him in.”

Plumridge and Ebeyer share spoils

Later in the night Peacock claimed his second city win for both he and trainer David Plumridge.

Celebrations were in full swing post-race as Plumridge shared the moment with good friend and part-owner Tony Ebeyer.

“I bred him then he went to Tony and Mitch (son) to do the rearing in exchange for half ownership – it’s great to be able to share wins with the Ebeyers. I’ve gotten friends involved with my part of the ownership and that’s been terrific,” said Plumridge.

“I got in contact with Tony through a mutual friend and he and his son Mitch were nice enough to help me, that was five years ago and we’ve been good friends since.”

Peacock, or ‘Billy’ as he’s known, is named after part-owner Mitch Ebeyer who’s an integral part of the SEN Track team and known as ‘The Peacock’.

The mother of Peacock, Summer Nights, was acquired by Plumridge after her racing career with intentions to breed.

“I got her from Robin Moore in exchange for some pups. Robin and Michelle are great people and they’ve helped me a lot.”

Save the best till last

Amron Dan made us wait until the final race on the card to see the night’s biggest win.

He was tardy to begin then found nothing but roadblocks before hooking wide entering the home straight to win by the barest of margins.

“It was a good run! He had to work hard for it,” said co-trainer Jamie Ennis.

Amron Dan is expected to be next seen at The Meadows on Wednesday in a heat of the Great Chase.

Farewell Yvette!

Last night Sandown Park said farewell to our leader of Functions and Catering Yvette Oudman.

She’s been a part of our team for 16 years and is much loved by all at the club and anyone who regularly visits Sandown Park.

We wish her nothing but the best!