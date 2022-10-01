Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Join us for a 20-minute Tai Chi session followed by a one-hour awareness meditation. Meditation brings stillness, and harmonises the body and soul in conjunction with Tai Chi which aids our health and brings balance.

– Mondays 2pm-3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Both workshops also offered zia ZOOM. Details: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Children’s art exhibition

Artist Phoebe Thompson and Yarraman Oaks primary school students bring Nature to life in this exhibition Nature Making: Things We Found.

– 19 September-17 October at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free.

Surveyed show

Artist Harley Manifold records ordinary scenes and reactions on the streets of Greater Dandenong, while Giordano Biondi offers clay models of imagined cities and Amaya Iturri’s bold palette shows the transformation of colour.

– Tuesday 11 October – Friday 18 November at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets Dandenong. Free.

Victorian Seniors Festival

Karaoke, singing, knitting and an afternoon of jiving are among the nearby events as part of Victorian Seniors Festival. One of the highlights is Grow Old Gloriously Dance at Rowville Community Centre, 29 October 2pm-3pm.

– The festival runs during October, including free public transport for Victorian Seniors Card holders from 2-9 October. Details: seniorsonline.vic.gov.au/victorian-seniors-festival

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next guest speaker is Joanne Morrison from The Open Door. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for Women and the Club supports The SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 4 October, for dinner at the Dandenong RSL at 7 pm. Bookings essential. Call Brigitte on 0491 626 527.

Noble Park Art Show

We invite artists of all ages and experience to enter our October 2022 show! This years Open 1st Prize is $500 and our Junior 1st Prize is $200. It’s only $5 per artwork for open artists to enter and for junior artists, the entry is free. Noble Park Community Centre Art Show will take place from 14 to 16 October.

Entries close Friday 30 September at 4pm. To enter, go to npccartshow.org/2022-show/enter

Men’s Shed

Keysborough Men’s Shed is a group based on old-fashioned mateship. It provides a place where men can feel included and safe, and is a tonic for their health and wellbeing. Activities include woodwork projects, cooking for lunches, welding, maintenance around the place and assistance to the community.

It’s in the reserve outside the rear of Resurrection Primary School, 402 Corrigan Road, Keysborough (enter driveway opposite 16 Loxwood Avenue).

Fridays 9am to 2pm. Details: Michael Howlett, 0408 545 196.

Fun for retirees

Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club is seeking new members from Dandenong North, Noble Park and Springvale North. In addition to other activities, members meet for coffee and listen to a guest speaker.

From 9.45am to noon on the last Tuesday of the month at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave. Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Conversation circle

Join the Conversation Circle at Dandenong Library and make new friends whilst practising English in a friendly, relaxed and safe environment. This program is suitable for adults. Low to intermediate levels of English language skills are required.

When: Every Thursday during school terms 6-7.30pm.

Jobs Victoria Advocate

Drop-in employment information.

Monday from 10am–4pm at Springvale Library; Wednesday from 10am to 4pm at Dandenong Library; every Thursday fortnight at CoCO’S, 2-3/48 McCrae Street Dandenong; Tuesday and Friday from 10am to 4pm at Springvale Learning & Activities Centre.

Contact Ali Abd Ali. Phone: 0452 647 522. Email: pathways@springvalelac.org.au

Sandown Craft Show

Passionate crafters from across the state are set to descend on Melbourne’s Sandown Raceway in October, for the first time in three years, with the return of the ’From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show’. The three-day expo includes card making, scrapbooking, art journaling and a range of other crafts, with stalls from more than 30 specialty retailers from across the country.

The three-day ’From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show’ runs at Sandown Raceway from Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16. Entry is $15, with multi-day passes available, and admission is free for spouses and children under 16.

For information, images and interviews, contact Michelle Brown on 0448 417 400 or michelle@FromPicturetoPageandBeyond.com.au