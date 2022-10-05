Respect needed according to Bell

Turf 1 is finally here with the season opener only a few sleeps away.

STAR NEWS GROUP reporter TYLER LEWIS has spoken to all eight clubs in order to develop a deeper understanding of where each club sits ahead of this summer…

NORTH DANDENONG:

Most recent premiership: 1997/98

Last season:

It was a similar tale for previous seasons for the Maroons, showing promise with very little avail.

There were moments of brilliance combatted with moments of inconsistency.

When the batting group would stand up, the bowling cartel would tumble and vice versa.

Most runs: Clayton McCartney (367 runs at 36.80, three x half-centuries)

Most wickets: Sohail Sadiq (13 wickets at 20.68, BB: 3/41)

Ins: Nimesh Kariyawasam (Buckley Ridges), Rajitha Ranaweera (Pakenham Upper Toomuc), Ramneet Dhindsa (Kingston Hawthorn)

Outs: Sohail Sadiq

What we say:

The Maroons have had a strong off-season in their pursuit of building on previous seasons.

North Dandenong has finished a place out of relegation for the last two summers and is knowledgeable on the fact that it will need to improve to avoid Turf 2.

Adding two key batters will improve the area the Maroons need to, but the improvement is going to come between the ears, according to coach David Bell.

What they say (coach David Bell):

“I think a little bit more respect for our club, our team and our teammates,” he said.

“We actually have to play a bit of smarter and tougher cricket.

“I am sort of hoping our two-day cricket will be a lot stronger, hopefully our batters post a lot stronger scores that give our bowlers a chance.

“Yeah we probably only had 13 wickets as our leading-wicket taker, but when you’re defending 100, you don’t get the chance to bowl all afternoon and take wickets.”

Round 1: v Narre South at Lois Twohig Reserve