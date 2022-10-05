Road bridge to Progress St

A road bridge has been proposed to replace a level crossing in Progress Street, Dandenong South.

Community feedback is being sought by the State Government on the proposed bridge, which will connect Progress Street and Fowler Road in the busy industrial precinct.

According to the Level Crossing Removal Project, the new design creates safer access for businesses to Princes Highway via an upgraded, signalised intersection at South Gippsland Highway.

Access across the rail line at Progress Street would be closed permanently.

Traffic from south of the existing level crossing would instead link directly to Fowler Road via the new road bridge over Eumemmerring Creek.

The 1-kilometre detour will take about 4 minutes for drivers, according to the project report.

The road bridge was considered the best option because it allowed for future developments and rail duplications, and minimised impacts to utilities, local community infrastructure, commuters and drivers.

“Other designs would have required a longer construction time and extensive shut down periods, with impacts to passengers on the entire Pakenham Line.”

An image of the road bridge is expected to be publicly released in early 2023.

The State Government is aiming to remove all level crossings on the Pakenham line by 2025.

So far, 13 crossings on the line have been removed – with another nine to come.

“We have nine more level crossings to remove to make Melbourne’s busiest rail line level crossing free, delivering huge benefits for locals, as well as the state’s largest manufacturing hub in Dandenong South,” Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said.

“Removing these level crossings is a great win for businesses in this important industrial area, easing congestion and improving safety for all road users.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said “we’re excited to see the back of these level crossings for good”.

“(It’s) giving thriving local businesses safer local connections and easier access to Princes Highway via South Gippsland Highway.”

Feedback on the level-crossing removal is open until 11.59pm on Sunday 30 October.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/lxrp-progress-street