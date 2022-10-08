Pressure on Kellett for Hampton Park to succeed

With the Dandenong District Cricket Association set to begin from 8 October, Turf 2 reporter JONTY RALPHSMITH has taken a deep look at how each club is tracking…

Hampton Park

2021-22 result: seventh on the ladder with three wins. It was not the season the club was hoping for as Hampton Park conceded the most runs in turf three and could not get any momentum going nor could it capitalise on positive positions it would occasionally find itself in. That was most telling during a game against Springvale, when the grand-finalists were seven down and still more than 40 runs short of the target but found a way to win. Those are the sort of situations where James Kellett’s men will hope they can stand up in 2022.

2021-22 leading runscorer: James Kellett (359 runs at 36, three 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Asadullah Khil (16 wickets at 22, ER: 4.42)

Preview: There will be lots of pressure on captain-coach James Kellett to replicate his career-best batting form from last season following the retirement of Thor Nancarrow. Travis Lacey will hope he can have a more consistent season and the club is also optimistic that players from the reserves grand final side can perform in the firsts this season. Gurbir Gill will slot into the middle order and Vijaypal Dandiwal will bat at the top of the order. Whilst the only immediate firsts inclusion – there are multiple recruits aimed at the turf three reserves side – is wicket-keeper Gurshanpreet Brar, the development of players on the precipice in the strong reserves program will add more accountability at selection. Asadullah Khil will miss the majority of the season which hurts the bowling stocks of a team that was already lacking a strike bowler, however brother Faridullah will have greater availability and can help Daniel Redfern and co.