‘Icon’ market turns 156

Dandenong Market is marking its 156th birthday with donuts.

As part of the celebrations, the market will give away a free Dandee Donut to the first 156 customers on Saturday 8 October.

On that day in 1866, its market yards welcomed auctioneers selling cattle, horses, pigs and rams.

It looks a bit different these days but remains a community meeting place, general manager Jennifer Hibbs says.

“Now boasting more than 200 small businesses, we’re proud to be the jewel in the crown that is Greater Dandenong.

“Many of our much-loved traders have grown up within the Market; reminiscing on the site which was eventually redeveloped between 2005 and 2010.

“For those living in the south-eastern suburbs, the Market stands as an icon.”

The first 156 customers at Dandee Donuts receive one free donut. Limit of one donut per customer. The market at the corner of Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong, opens from 7.30am.