Bailey out: Outer East CEO steps down

Aaron Bailey has informed the clubs of the Outer East competition that he will be stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement sent out on Friday 7 October, Bailey thanked the clubs, partners and sponsors for their continued support over his six-season tenure.

“Earlier this week I informed the Outer East board that season 2022 would be my last,” he announced.

“The decision to finish up has been a difficult one and is one I do with a heavy heart.

“It has been a privilege leading Outer East over the past six years.

“Thank you to all our clubs, partners and sponsors for your support across the past six years.

”I have enjoyed working with such a diverse and passionate football netball community.”

Bailey played a pivotal role in the merger of the South East Football Netball League (SEFNL) clubs and was a steady hand during the two Covid interrupted seasons.

And while he has announced his resignation, Bailey will continue to ensure the foundations of the 2023 season remain intact.

“Thank you to Tony Mitchell, the Outer East board and staff for their fantastic support and tireless efforts over the past six years,” he said.

“I am immensely grateful for the work they have done in an extremely challenging period, through Covid.

“My focus over the next month or so will be to ensure a full and complete transition to the 2023 season.

“The CEO position will be advertised shortly, and confirmation of my finishing date will be provided in the coming weeks.

“Thank you all for everything you do for your clubs and our communities and for your support of me over the past six years.”