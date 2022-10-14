Journeys of faith

About 30 ‘interfaith tourists’ were welcomed into five places of worship across Greater Dandenong and wider Melbourne on 12 October.

With Greater Dandenong former mayor Roz Blades as the tour guide, the party visited the

St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church in Dandenong, a Khmer Buddhist Temple in Springvale South as well as a Hebrew congregation in St Kilda and Hare Krishna temple in Albert Park.

Interfaith Network of Greater Dandenong has staged the public tours since 1991. Other than the Covid interruptions, they are staged every second month.

They have included participants from Victoria Police, the CFA and SES.

Executive officer Helen Heath says the tours provide a chance to see the multicultural region’s diversity of religions and faiths.

“It’s an opportunity to be welcomed by a leader or member of each faith, to learn from them something of their belief, practices and community here in Australia.”

The Interfaith Network aims to promote understanding across faiths to break down the barriers of fear and ignorance between people – and as an antidote to racial and religious stereotyping.

On request, special tours have been staged for local and interstate schools, teachers, council staff, councillors, a Thai government delegation, Victorian Multicultural Commissioners, and Rotary Group exchange teams from France and the UK.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has also taken part, as well as the Australia-Thailand Institute, the Australia-Indonesia Young Muslim Leaders Exchange Program, the Australia-Malaysia Institute and the International Media Visits Program.

The next tour on 14 December will visit an Islamic mosque, a Sikh gurdwara, a German Lutheran church and a Taoist temple.

Bookings: Stacey Odwazny, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662. Payments of $25 must be made at least a week before to confirm your booking.