World’s best take to Casey Stadium

The eyes of the indoor cricket world have descended on Cranbourne for the 2022 Indoor Cricket World Cup, held at Casey Stadium.

Beginning last Saturday and running until 15 October, men’s and women’s teams from eight nations are battling it out for the title of best in the world.

The tournament kicked-off with a Trans-Tasman showdown triple-header between the Australian and New Zealand men’s, women’s and women’s Under 22s sides.

Photographer GARY SISSONS was there to capture the fast-paced action.