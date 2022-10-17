Zach Horsley takes reigns at Dingoes

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Division One club Dingley has locked in Zach Horsley as its next senior coach.

Horsley has spent the last six seasons at Frankston Bombers in the MPNFL as a senior assistant, reserves coach and under 19s coach. He has also coached St Kilda’s Next Generation Academy.

President Clint Brooks said Horsley interviewed most impressively despite there being several more experienced candidates vying for the position.

The club lauded his “one club” approach when announcing him as coach.

“This guy just seems like he’ll go real far, VFL level sort of thing, so we’ll give him the first crack,” Brooks said.

“He’s right up with the modern game and he’s a very present guy, very much about culture and through the interview process you could see he was well planned, and having Beau Muston as his right hand man at Frankston Bombers would’ve been beneficial.

“He was probably one of those coaches that just needed an opportunity and we thought a young coach would suit our group well.

“He’s very big on his reviews and the feedback from players is they want more feedback on performances, and Zach’s right into footage and stats.”

The appointment came just before last week’s best and fairest dinner, which was taken out by league medalist Lucas Walmsley.

Running halfback Lachie Lamble, captain Jordan Peet, pressure forward Rory Goldsmith and defender Kristian Feehan rounded out the top five.

He did not attend that event, allowing 2022 coach Danny Ades, who has since signed as coach of Rosebud, to properly farewell the club, but he has spoken to several players

Glenn Goldsmith will take over as coach of the reserves.

Goldsmith, the father of Rory, was an assistant under Ades in 2021 and may still play a role in the seniors coaching.

The club is close to locking in its under-19s coach.

The Dingoes have already locked away many of their top-liners for 2023 including Walmsley, Lamble, Peet, Goldsmith, winger Josh Ferguson, forward Manny Dolan and youngster Cam Dickie.