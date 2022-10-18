Dandy North resident does it for a mate

By Jonty Ralphsmith

He will always remember the numbness and shock.

Like most Australians, Dandenong North resident Josh Webster was familiar with the Motor Neurone Disease (MND), having seen the effects it has had on 2019 Victorian of the Year Neale Daniher.

But seeing close mate and then colleague Chris Ross’ diagnosis at age 31, in April last year caused him to take more notice.

The pair worked together at the Frankston (VFL) Football Club where Webster was the football analyst and assistant strength and conditioning coach and Ross was head of high performance.

Webster, with then Dolphins captain Josh Newman, co-founded the ‘Run for Rossy’ (R4R), to raise funds for a mate.

“We just wanted to do something for him to let him know ‘we’re here to support you’,” Webster said.

“He went from having a couple of jobs and a future in physical thereapy in high performance sport to nothing and no income so we thought ‘çrap, what can we do to help?’”

“Lockdowns kept hitting so I had another chat to ‘Newy’ saying we could wait, but this is going to get him soon – that’s where ‘Run 4 Rossy’ was born.”

“It went from a quick conversation to get something done to having the run within a month,” Webster explained.

A major caveat in spreading awareness in 2021 was the ‘Run for Rossy’ Instagram page which Webster and Newman set up.

That was the first many had heard of his diagnosis and helped them raise so much money.

“He was open to us doing it, so we did a post tagging a couple of people encouraging them to do it, and within 24 hours, we didn’t even need to nominate people, they were nominating themselves and saying they would run and how far, it just exploded and I couldn’t believe how many people found out,“ Webster said.

Among those were Carlton players Nic Newman, Patrick Cripps, Eddie Betts (former), Harry McKay, Sam Walsh and Jacob Weitering who each sent the keen Blues supporter a message.

Covid-19 restrictions meant last year’s event was a virtual one. People ran in different locations and varying distances.

A keen runner himself, Webster ran a full marathon, with Ross cycling alongside him.

Initially, Webster thought $5000 was a realistic target. That was doubled within 48 hours. Twenty-four more hours passed and they were up to $20,000.

By the end of the weekend, more than $120,000 was raised.

Frankston players Jackson Voss, Blake O’Leary and Joe Lloyd were among the major contributors with $3400 collectively. K2 Kinematics Strength and Recovery, Ross’ former workplace, led the about 1500 donors with $6285.

That money went towards helping Ross directly as he was not yet eligible for NDIS, with the proceeds from this year’s event to go directly towards ‘Fight MND’.

The event will be held this Sunday 23 October at Collingwood Harriers Athletics Club, Clifton Hill, with the target being $100,000 and 2700 collective kilometres between the participants. More than $40,000 has already been raised.

The 27 challenge encourages people to set a physical challenge involving that number between September and November 27.

That number is chosen because the average life expectancy for someone living with MND is 27 months.

‘Rossy’ was diagnosed 18 months ago.

In a video posted to the ’Run for Rossy’ Instagram page earlier this month, he said: “the days are becoming more difficult and challenging, losing the ability to walk and care for myself.

“All of these things slowly take their toll physically and mentally, but in the darkness of a terminal illness, being surrounded by loving and caring family and friends make the daily battle with the beast more bearable.

“We are striving to create a future filled with hope for all people who are diagnosed with MND – but we need your help.”

To donate or register, click the following link: hub.fightmnd.org.au/run-for-rossy/tickets