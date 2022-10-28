DDCA make call on season

A tempestuous month of weather has forced the Dandenong District Cricket Association to alter the structure of its season.

The season will now consist of 14 one-day matches beginning on November 5.

Clubs were asked to vote on the layout of the season on Tuesday morning and the results returned heavily in favour of a 45-over per side summer.

Association Secretary John Brooks outlined the proposal in an email sent to clubs on Wednesday morning.

“No play for Senior Cricket on Saturday 29th October and Sunday 30th October,

Season commences on Saturday 5th November, 14 One Day games (7 Red Ball / 7 White Ball games) – All on a Saturday,” the statement read.

“First Round Robin of T20 games (Turf Clubs only) played on Saturday 7th January

Remainder of T20 played as fixtured by DDCA Match Committee.

“All Senior fixtures (Turf and Synthetic) (Normal Season – recommences after Xmas on Saturday 14th January).

“In addition, it should be noted games that were originally scheduled for play on a Sunday, will remain as Sunday games.

“All Senior Fixtures on My Cricket will be not be visible for a few days.

“The DDCA Match Committee will work on updating all fixtures for all Senior Cricket.

“Any games that were played last Sunday will be declared null and void.

“All drawn games currently inputted into My Cricket will also be declared null and void.”